TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere reveals her ex-boyfriend in series 29

Nowadays, Amy Childs is back, Yazmin Oukhellou is making a return from Dubai, Amber Turner and Dan Edgar are taking their relationship to the next level and Saffron Lempriere is getting closure. Here’s a look at who TOWIE star Saffron was previously dating…

Saffron The Only Way Is Essex

TOWIE: Who is Saff?

Saffron Lempriere first joined The Only Way Is Essex back in 2018 as the best friend of Gemma Collins.

Although Saffron appeared as Gem’s bestie, she’s also good friends with many more people in Essex including Kate Ferdinand and Georgia Kousoulou.

Saffron is 28 years old and celebrates her birthday on June 3rd. Not too much of her private life has been revealed on the show, but it looks like 2021 is her year as she’s being featured more heavily in the series. So far Saffron’s dad has appeared on the show and her ex is also set to make an entrance.

Meet TOWIE star Saffron’s ex-boyfriend

During TOWIE season 29 episode 7, Saffron is raising awareness as it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The reality TV star is also meeting up with an ex-boyfriend, who is yet to be named, during the show in order to get some closure and move on in her personal life.

During episode 6, the single TOWIE stars went away on a “singles retreat” organised by Pete Wicks, so it looks as though Saffron has made some moves regarding her love life following the advice of the relationship experts.

Saffron Lempriere’s family explored

Although it seems that Saffron’s yet to find love in her life, she looks to have great friends and family.

Her dad, Jason, is a cab driver who’s based in Romford, Essex. Judging by his Instagram page, Saffron has a younger sister. Follow Saff’s dad on IG under the handle @jasonlempriere.

Saffron is also a dog-mama and often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of herself taking them out for walks in Essex.

