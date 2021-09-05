SAS Who Dares Wins star Saira Khan's dad and family life explored











Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins is back in 2021 with a brand new Celebrity series. Ant Middleton and the rest of the DS are ready to put a batch of newbie celebs through their paces in SAS-style training. The new series kicked off on August 29th and features Kerry Katona, Wes Nelson, Alexandra Burke, James Cracknell and many more familiar faces.

Saira Khan is one of the celebrities taking part in this year’s SAS: Who Dares Wins. So, let’s find out more about her, from Saira’s dad to her children, her career and much more.

Who is Saira Khan?

Saira Khan is a TV presenter and panellist on ITV’s Loose Women. Saira first rose to fame on BBC’s The Apprentice in 2005, she was a runner-up on the show.

Given that she had some success being critiqued by Lord Alan Sugar, she should be equipped to take on the likes of the SAS: Who Dares Wins Directing Staff – to some degree, anyway.

Saira was born in Derbyshire on May 15th, 1970. Today, Saira is also a columnist and a businesswoman. She has a skincare brand called Saira Skin.

Saira’s parents

Fifty-one-year-one Saira was born to immigrant parents and has Pakistani heritage as per the BBC.

In 2020, speaking to Hello! Magazine, Saira said that she had at times a “strained” relationship with her mother, Hanifa Khan.

She also had a difficult relationship with her father, Jan Mohammed Khan. Speaking to The Sun, she described her father: “I had a very violent dad who I loved dearly, but he put us through physical trauma, mental trauma.”

Saira’s father passed away when she was 28 years old. Speaking of her father’s death on Loose Women, Saira said: “he was snatched away from me really quickly and he was just getting to the stage in his life when our relationship was getting better and really good because I’d grown up and I was showing him I was capable of looking after myself.“

Is Saira Khan married?

Yes, Saira is married. She and her husband, Steve Hyde, met in 2001 and got married in 2004. Steve owns an advertising agency and an award-winning digital marketing agency called Push Group.

Together, Saira and Steve have a son and a daughter. Zac is 12 and Amara, 10.

