Love Island: Who is Salma Naran? Casa Amor newbie's Instagram explored!











Love Island 2021 kicked off its first episode on June 28th on ITV2. The dating show has seen a fair amount of drama so far, however, things are really about to heat up in the villa as the Casa Amor episodes are finally upon us!

Just as one couple has gone ‘official’, another has gone on their first proper date, and others have been happily snuggling down together in the main villa, a batch of six newcomers has been announced which will really shake things up. Salma Naran is one of the Casa Amor gals joining Love Island, so let’s find out more about her!

Love Island: Who is Salma Naran?

Salma Naran has been announced as one of the Love Island 2021 newbies who are joining the show for the much-anticipated Casa Amor episodes!

She’s 20 years old and, (in true Love Island style), works as model and influencer.

The current Islanders best get prepared as Salma will join the show on July 25th along with the other Casa Amor newbies including Mary Bedford, Harry Young, Kaila Troy and more.

Salma’s Instagram explored

Love Island’s Salma can be found on Instagram under the handle @salma.naranx with over 46k followers.

The hot newcomer is also on TikTok @salma.naranx with 21.4k followers. The Casa Amor bombshell has over 403k likes on her TikTok page!

Salma’s IG page is filled with photos of her looking ten out of ten. She’s got the poolside poses down, the outfits of the day chosen and the bikini shots on point. Her TikTok account shows more ‘getting ready’ style videos and makeup tutorials.

Salma is an influencer and model

Given that Salma’s job is to model, it’s clearly second nature to her to pose well for a photo.

She’s also an influencer and uses her platform to promote companies’ products. DOLLBEAUTY, Capelli Amore Hair Extensions, Pretty Next Door and 360aesthetics are just some of the brands that she represents on her IG page.

Dublin-born Salma writes on her IG page that she’s a fashion model, so who knows what opportunities may come out of her Love Island appearance in 2021?

