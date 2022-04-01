Sam Logan's yacht proves the Key to success is having rich parents













Siesta Key’s fifth season could be the most dramatic yet as there are celebrations and heartbreaks in equal measure on the MTV show. The season 5 trailer shows that cheating rumours are circulating, Sam’s being told to “shut up“, others are being called “vindictive“, some cast members are moving out and others are totally loved up.

Season 5 of the MTV show kicked off on March 10th and at the heart of a lot of the drama is what the cast members have been posting on social media. One thing that’s crystal clear from looking at Sam Logan’s Instagram is the fact that he’s extremely wealthy. So, let’s find out more about Sam’s yacht – he’s also spotted in supercars, private jets and helicopters, too…

Ex on the Beach | New Season Trailer | MTV BridTV 9079 Ex on the Beach | New Season Trailer | MTV https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lh9F8WbQ82A/hqdefault.jpg 976728 976728 center 22403

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan lives a life of luxury

It’s no secret that Sam Logan is loaded. If viewers couldn’t tell from Siesta Key that he’s rich, then a quick glimpse of his Instagram will confirm the rumours.

His ex, Juliette Porter, was accused by her fellow castmates of “using” Sam for his lifestyle and money. Juliette certainly got the perks of Sam’s life, including some fun times on the yacht, but the two split in 2021.

Speaking of Sam on Siesta Key, Juliette said: “Sam is the nicest guy ever, he’s literally a billionaire but doesn’t brag about it. Instead, he’s always looking for ways to share his wealth with his friends.”

OMG: Fans divided over idea of Jordana Barnes being Sam Logan’s ‘new gf’

Sam Logan’s yacht life is thanks to mum and dad

Sam Logan is only 30 years old and while people can be billionaires at any age (hello Kylie Jenner), it’s not the most common thing in the world.

When it comes to how Sam makes money, he has been a main cast member on Siesta Key since season 4 and he owns shares in his parents’ companies. Life and Style Mag writes that Sam has “a 10 per cent owner in Scripps Networks, which means he makes money when the company profits“.

In 2021, Screen Rant reported that Sam’s father’s family has run Logan Construction Group LLC since 1996. His mother, Elizabeth, has family ties to the Scripps Research Institute and Scripps Network Interactive which runs several TV networks.

Instagram is Sam’s go-to to flex his wealth

Sam Logan’s yacht is regularly featured on his Instagram page, and if you spend your days sunning yourself on the water in Florida, then why wouldn’t you share it on the ‘gram?

Sam sold his house in 2021 for $6.8M as per Sarasota Magazine and although he hasn’t said the exact spec of his yacht, a Westport Eclipse yacht can be purchased for millions of dollars as per Yacht World.

As well as the yacht, Sam’s private jet, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce and private helicopter also feature on his Instagram page.

NO WAY: Does Juliette Porter have a new boyfriend, who is Clark Drum?

WATCH SIESTA KEY THURSDAYS AT 8/7C ON MTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK