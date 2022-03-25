











Growing Up Hip Hop is a WeTV series centring on the lives of the children of hip-hop royalty. Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, Egypt Criss, Briana Latrise and many more make up the show’s cast. The children of Run DMC stars, Damon Dash, Salt-n-Pepa members and Stevie J are all in the same social circle, but the friendships don’t come without a dash of drama.

Growing Up Hip Hop stars Egypt Criss and Sam Mattick are so in love they’ve tied the knot twice. But it doesn’t mean there haven’t been some ‘downs’ to match their current ‘ups’.

Let’s find out more about why Sam from GUHH is worried he might go to jail…

Sam said on GUHH he could be facing jail time

During the Growing Up Hip Hop season 6 trailer, it’s revealed “Sam is facing hard times”.

He says in the trailer: “They’re trying to hit me with ten to 15 years.”

Naturally, many viewers are wondering why Sam could be facing jail time.

Sam Mattick arrest explored

Some Growing Up Hip Hop fans took to Twitter to suggest Sam Mattick’s arrest was “fake”. One fan tweeted: “Is it just me or does it come off like Sam wants to go to jail?” Others tweeted they thought Sam had been on house arrest during the whole of season 6.

It’s safe to say Sam has been arrested. A 2022 report by Urban Belle states Sam was “arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon”.

However, Sam denies the charges. As per the outlet, he said: “I never let off one shot, I never even pointed my weapon.”

Screenshot: Growing Up Hip Hop S6 E1 – WeTV

Egypt expresses concern over Sam’s potential jail time

In the second half of Growing Up Hip Hop season 6, Egypt expressed her concerns over her husband’s charges.

As per Monsters and Critics, Egypt said she is worried Sam might get jail time just for having a gun in the first place.

