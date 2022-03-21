American Idol's Sam Moss on her way to Hollywood after second audition













Back for its twentieth season, American Idol returned to ABC on February 27th. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have their work cut out in 2022 to decide who gets to go to Hollywood and who doesn’t.

It’s not often that contestants on American Idol get a second chance on the show but season 20’s Sam Moss is clearly an exception. Let’s find out more about American Idol star Sam Moss’ auditions and how she made it to Hollywood.

Who is Sam Moss?

Sam Moss is a singer-songwriter who hails from Winterset, Iowa.

She’s 25 years old and works as a piano teacher.

Sam is set to be a mom in May 2022 and as per her second audition, which aired on March 20th, she’s off to Hollywood.

NO WAY: American Idol fans think Dan Marshall could be the season 20 winner

Sam Moss gets a second audition on American Idol

One month after her first audition, Sam Moss returned to the show. She said: “I’m back because I didn’t show who I was and that’s what I’m here to do today.“

Sam Moss first auditioned for American Idol in Austin. Speaking of her first time on the show, Sam said: “The audition went OK but I was caught off guard with how nervous I felt. I knew that it wasn’t my best. I walked away feeling pretty disappointed in myself.“

American Idol judge Katy Perry was a huge fan of Sam Moss and wanted her to prove to the other judges that she was worthy of going to Hollywood.

Get to know Sam Moss on Instagram

With over 2.3K followers, Sam Moss can be found on Instagram @sammoss_music.

She writes in her IG bio that she’s a soul-expanding songwriter who makes “music to heal you”.

Not only is Sam a piano teacher but she writes that she’s also a mentor.

The American Idol star has taken to Instagram to share her pregnancy journey while she’s also appearing on the ABC show in 2022.

Sam often takes to IG to share posts of her incredible singing talent as well as snaps with her partner, Emmanuel.

Many viewers of American Idol were blown away by Sam’s voice and took to Twitter to share their thoughts: “That was a great audition! Sam Moss definitely deserves a ticket“.

Another said that they’d buy every single one of her albums and others loved her original song.

OMG: Gabby Barrett didn’t win American Idol in 2018 but she rakes in cash now

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK