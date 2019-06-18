Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson has enjoyed more than his fair share of girlfriends.

From two stints on Celebs Go Dating to a series of lust with MIC co-star Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, the SW3 ladies’ man always seems to have a female swooning over him.

In 2019, the-26-year-old quit Made in Chelsea, meaning his relationships have remained further under the radar. However, reports have now confirmed that Sam is dating a former Love Island star!

What is Sam Thompson’s dating history?

Sam has had some pretty high profile breakups which first started on Made in Chelsea in 2014 with ex Riley Uggla.

After that, Sam’s longest relationship was with Lucy Watson’s little sister, Tiff, who he dated for two and a half years.

The couple were on-again-off-again after both Sam and Tiff were involved in cheating allegations, but they got back together at the end of series 10, only to split again due to Sam sleeping with Mimi Bouchard while they were “on a break” – awks!

In summer 2018, Sam went on to date Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, starting yet another string of make ups and break ups after Sam slept with a girl in Vegas while on a lads holiday.

The couple briefly got back together in the show’s Croatia spin-off, but sadly things didn’t work out. Habbs is now dating Sam’s friend, Jamie Laing.

Why did Sam leave Made in Chelsea?

Recently it was announced that Sam would no longer be hanging around SW3 after he decided to quit Made in Chelsea 2019.

Speaking to Heart FM, Sam revealed that his choice to leave the show was down to his rocky love life: “You don’t want to be around your ex. Everyone on there is now more her friend and a lot of my friends have upped and left.”

The 26-year-old also revealed that he was struggling with his breakups on the show: “Getting dumped all the time was chipping away at my confidence,” he said.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott start dating!

Zara, 22, was spotted coming out of Sam’s Chelsea pad on June 5th, with the pair holding hands as they dotted around town.

Sam’s rep confirmed that they were officially dating while insiders told The Sun that the reality TV duo had been dating for a few weeks, with the first picture of them appearing on Instagram at the end of May.

The relationship comes after Zara broke up with Love Island 2019 co-star Adam Collard in mid-February.

Made in Chelsea season 18 pending…

MIC season 17 has now finished and, as normal, each the next season will launch in March.

What makes the 2020 season particularly interesting is whether Sam and sister Louise Thompson will return to the show.

If Jamie is still dating Habbs then this is sure to cause an explosion of drama, and perhaps even Zara will be dragged in as part of the new cast!

