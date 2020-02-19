Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Football legend Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle in 2018. At the end of his I’m A Celeb experience, Harry was reunited with the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Sandra.

Now, Sandra and Harry are back on our screens in 2020 as he features in a brand new ITV show – Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer.

Harry’s wife is looking incredible at 71 years old. So, how does she do it? Has Sandra Redknapp had plastic surgery?

Harry and Sandra Redknapp

Sandra Redknapp is Harry Redknapp’s wife, formerly known as Sandra Harris.

The pair have been married for over 50 years after tying the knot on June 30th, 1967. They were both in their early 20’s at the time, where Sandra worked as a hairdresser.

Sandra’s twin sister, Patricia, also married a famous footballer icon.

She married West Ham legend Frank Lampard (dad to Frank Lampard junior) before passing away due to pneumonia in 2008.

Has Sandra had plastic surgery?

It looks that the only surgery that Sandra has had was after a freak accident in 2016.

Harry was dropping Sandra off at the shops in his Range Rover in their hometown of Poole and pulled away not realising that Sandra’s coat was stuck in the door.

Consequently, the ambulance was called and Sandra underwent surgery for some minor injuries.

It’s not officially known whether Sandra has had any cosmetic surgery, perhaps the odd bit of botox, but other than that Sandra looks to have aged naturally and still looks very much like her younger self!

Sandra Redknapp’s family

Harry and Sandra have two sons, Jamie and Mark.

The youngest, 45-year-old Jamie, followed in his father’s footsteps and played professional football for Bournemouth, Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham between 1989-2005.

Jamie also represented England 17 times, something his dad never achieved.

He married pop singer Louise Nurding and had two sons, Charley and Beau before they divorced in December 2017.

Mark, 48, has always tried to remain out of the media spotlight.

WATCH HARRY REDKNAPP’S SANDBANKS SUMMER ON ITV AT 8 PM FROM WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH 2020.