Who is Sarah Beth Steagall from Big Brother 23? CBS star's job and love of cosplay explored!











Big Brother season 23 is officially underway in July 2021. The new series kicked off on July 7th and sees 16 contestants compete to win a $750,000 cash prize.

Sarah Beth Steagall is one of the contestants who entered the BB House during the show’s premiere. Whitney Williams, Claire Rehfuss, Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell and Alyssa Lopez are just some of Sarah’s housemates. Let’s find out more about BB 23 contestant Sarah!

Big Brother: Meet Sarah Beth Steagall

Big Brother 23 contestant Sarah Steagall is 27 years old and hails from Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

She currently lives in Ft. Myers, Florida and works as a Forensic Scientist.

As per her CBS bio, Sarah describes herself as “Sweet, quirky, and self-driven.“

Sarah Steagall loves cosplay

Sarah lists her favourite activities as “Shopping, partying with friends, reading manga/watching anime, sewing, and singing.”

She also said on her CBS profile that she’s “become quite the seamstress” and added: “I really like to cosplay. I can also style wigs, make jewelry, and create prop armor/weapons.“

In terms of things she doesn’t like to do, it’s doubtful that Sarah will spend a lot of time in the Big brother kitchen whipping up dishes for her fellow housemates. She said: “I am a horrendous cook. As a chemist, I’m pretty ashamed that I can’t figure it out. Even if I follow a recipe, somehow it always turns out wrong.“

Is Sarah on Instagram?

By the looks of things, BB23 contestant Sarah isn’t on Instagram under her real name.

However, an account called @greedycalina may be Sarah’s. Japanese text is featured in the bio which reads “I want to be an idol!“.

Sarah did state in her CBS bio that one of the things that she’d take into the house was Japanese language textbooks: “Because I’ve been studying really hard and I don’t want to forget anything while I’m away.“

It doesn’t appear that Sarah is on Twitter, either. However, the contestant does look to be very popular since her arrival during episode 1.

Twitter users wrote: “Sarah’s voice… she is so cute.“

Another said: “Sarah looks really pretty and her voice is soothing, I was expecting not to like her“.

