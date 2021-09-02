Sarah Sklash's net worth explored following Motel Makeover's Netflix debut











Motels often spark the idea of run-down roadside establishments that you’d really rather not pay to stay in. But there’s a motel-creating duo here to knock that concept on its head a revitalise the motel industry.

Netflix’s new show Motel Makeover follows April Brown and Sarah Sklash as they renovate their second motel, gutting it entirely and starting all over again. Things worked out well the first time around with their June Motel, now viewers get to see how they’re going to transform their second location. So, let’s find out more about Sarah Sklash’s net worth now that she’s Netflix-famous…

Who is Sarah?

Sarah Sklash is one of the stars of Netflix’s Motel Makeover – a brand new series that takes a look at a motelier duo fixing up their latest purchase.

The Netflix star is married and tied the knot with her husband in 2019.

Sarah’s career explored

Prior to leaving her job and becoming a motelier, Sarah had a great career working as a Project Manager and Business Analyst at ServiceOntario.

Canada-based Sarah spent almost 10 years in the role where she worked in: “public service, with a focus on vital statistics. During her time in government, Sarah focused on creating modern, customer-centric and efficient processes” as per LinkedIn.

Sarah studied business at university and also completed an exchange at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

As per Indeed, Sarah’s career prior to becoming a motelier could have earned her around $85k per year.

Sarah Sklash’s net worth

In 2016, Sarah moved on from her managerial, business-minded career, to managing and running her co-owned business with April – The June Motel.

With no prior experience in fixing up buildings or DIY, the duo has done remarkably well to launch two successful motels. By the looks of things, Sarah’s business mind is essential to the running of their company.

The June Motel has locations in both Prince Edward County and Sauble Beach.

As per some online reports, Sarah’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at $100k.

