Who is Motel Makeover's Sarah Sklash? Transgender rumours explored











Motel Makeover is a brand new series to Netflix in 2021. The show follows two best friends, Sarah Sklash and April Brown as they renovate a huge motel and restaurant stripping it right back and making it totally Instagram-able.

Sarah and April have their work cut out on their new Netflix show. But, after the success of their first motel renovation project – The June Motel – there’s no reason that they won’t be able to work their magic in Sauble Beach, Canada. Let’s find out more about Sarah, from her Instagram to transgender rumours debunked.

Motel Makeover: Meet Sarah

Sarah Sklash is a motelier and co-founder of The June Motel.

Sarah previously worked as a Project Manager and Business Analyst at ServiceOntario as per her LinkedIn page. After working there for over nine years, she and her best friend, April, decided to quit their jobs and go all-in on the motel business in 2016.

The Netflix star attended The University of Western Ontario, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Richard Ivey School of Business.

Sarah Sklash transgender rumours explored

Since Motel Makeover dropped on Netflix some viewers may have heard rumours about one of the show’s hosts being transgender. However, Sarah is female and has been since birth.

Throwback photos from Sarah’s childhood show her as an adorable little girl, so it’s unclear where the transgender rumours came from.

Sarah reportedly has a boyfriend called Rodolphe who she married in July 2019.

Is Sarah Sklash on Instagram?

Yes, Sarah is on Instagram @sarahsklash with almost 4,000 followers.

Sarah writes on LinkedIn that her favourite hobbies include: “Skiing, leisurely bike rides and travel“. She’s also lived in “Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong and Israel“.

Although this is clear from her Instagram page, the Motel Makeover host doesn’t include much of her personal life on her social media pages. Her husband and family don’t seem to be featured on her account very much.

Sarah’s IG is certainly pleasant on the eye as she features photos of incredible-looking food, envy-inducing holiday locations and beautiful interior design.

Motel Makeover: Meet April Brown and Sarah Sklash on Instagram!

