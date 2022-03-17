Sarma Melngailis says she’s “not in touch” with Anthony Strangis now













On March 16th, Netflix dropped a brand new four-part docu-series – Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Fraud and fugitives may not be the first things that come to mind when thinking about veganism but anyone who has watched the series will have an understanding of how Sarma Melngailis went from being a famous restauranteur to a woman on the run.

Sarma Melngailis and her ex-husband, Anthony Strangis – AKA Shane Fox, were tracked down by law enforcement after making a Dominos pizza order in Tennessee and arrested. So, let’s take a look at where Anthony Strangis is now.

Who was Anthony Strangis?

Anthony Strangis is the real name of a man who posed as Shane Fox when he met restauranteur Sarma Melngailis on Twitter.

Because Shane Fox communicated with Alec Baldwin on Twitter, and Alec was a customer at Sarma’s restaurant, she assumed that the two knew each other and began getting to know Shane online.

The two played Words with Friends together online. After a few months of texting back and forth, they eventually spoke on the phone.

Are Sarma and Anthony still in contact?

At the end of Bad Vegan, phone recordings between Sarma and Anthony insinuate that they’re on good terms in 2019.

However, Sarma’s blog post from March 2022 reads: “…the ending of Bad Vegan is disturbingly misleading; I am not in touch with Anthony Strangis and I made those recordings at a much earlier time, deliberately, for a specific reason.“

She wrote: “I also agreed to do this documentary because I hope people can learn something valuable from my story.“

Anthony Strangis now

Anthony and Sarma went to Rikers Island prison and Sarma was bailed out for $300,000.

During Bad Vegan, Sarma said that no one was there to bail Anthony out and his bail amount was set at $350,000.

Sarma and Anthony Strangis got divorced in 2018. As per Newsweek: “He is believed to be serving his five-year probation, which ends this May, in his home state of Massachusetts.”

