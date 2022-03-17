Sarma ‘in mourning’ over Pure Food and Wine but Netflix star still has a dog













Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. was a brand new release to Netflix on March 16th, 2022. The four-part docuseries takes a look at the life of the restauranteur behind New York’s Pure Food and Wine – Sarma Melngailis.

Pure Food and Wine was a New York hotspot, attracting the likes of Gisele, Tom Brady and Alec Baldwin. At one time, Sarma was hailed as the queen of vegan food but Bad Vegan follows her story as she fell in love with a man named Anthony Strangis. So, where is Sarma from Pure Food and Wine today? Let’s find out more…

Sarma launched Pure Food and Wine in 2004

Nowadays veganism is a pretty common thing, oat milk, McPlant burgers, you name it, there’s vegan food available everywhere you go in 2022. But, throwing it back to 2004 and the concept of raw vegan food was a novel idea.

One woman who had success launching a raw vegan restaurant was Sarma Melngailis. She ran a popular Manhattan vegan restaurant named Pure Food and Wine alongside her then partner Matthew Kenney.

Matthew Kenney and Sarma Melngailis split and their investor handed the restaurant over to Sarma, which was in $2M of debt at the time. Sarma continued to try and keep the restaurant going but her next relationship is what she says made her empire crumble.

What does Sarma Melngailis do now?

After meeting Shane Fox on Twitter (whose real name was Anthony Strangis) Sarma began taking money out of her restaurant and giving it to him.

After the two got married and stole money from Pure Food and Wine and its staff, they ended up on the run from the law and were found in a Tennesee motel.

Sarma no longer has her restaurants, Pure Food and Wine and One Lucky Duck.

In a blog post on Sarma’s website from March 16th, she writes: “I have my dog, a place to live, work, food, my freedom, and relative safety—plus family and friends“.

She lives in Harlem with her dog, Leon, and she also wrote on her blog that she’s: “not in touch with Anthony Strangis” adding: “I made those recordings at a much earlier time, deliberately, for a specific reason.“

Is Sarma on Instagram?

Yes! Sarma can be found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Her Instagram handle is @sarmamelngailis and she has over 9.6K followers.

Follow the Netflix star on Twitter @sarma and on Facebook where she has almost 8K followers under Sarma Melngailis.

