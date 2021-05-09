Meet the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 cast: Alan, DJ, Shireen and co!











SAS Who Dares Wins is back in 2021 with a brand new cast – or a brand new batch of recruits. Let’s face it, SAS Who Dares Wins is less of a TV show and more of a test of ultimate strength.

Said to potentially be the hardest one yet, SAS Who Dares Wins series 6 is here. Now, 21 men and women have the pleasure of enduring many gruelling stages of SAS selection.

Looking for those that have the courage to take a leap into the unknown and face all their fears and demons are staff members and ex-special forces soldiers Ant Middleton, Jason Fox, Billy Billingham and newcomer to the show DS Melvyn Downes. The show is filmed in Scotland for series 6 which is renowned for its treacherous terrain. Let’s get to know the series 6 recruits.

SAS who dares wins 2021 cast: Adam

Thirty-four-year-old Adam is a PMP Recruitment warehouse supervisor as well as a part time actor and model.

Adam comes from Cardiff and described the SAS experience as “the best and worst of his life“.

At 24 Adam was served a five year prison sentence for intent to supply drugs. Ten years since his conviction, Adam has worked as an honest man in his supervisor role and aims to make his daughter proud.

Adam

Ricky

Firefighter Ricky hails from London. He’s 39 years old and has worked in the fire service for 15 years.

Ricky was one of the officers on call at the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. He suffered from PTSD and guilt as a result. Speaking of his experience of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Ricky said: “Having suffered with PTSD, it gave me an opportunity to show others who have suffered with the same, that PTSD doesn’t need to define who you are“.

Ricky

Connor

Professional Irish Dancer is next up on the list of SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 recruits.

Connor is 30 years old and his hometown is Newtownards in Northern Ireland.

Describing the SAS journey, he said: “the most intense experience imaginable“.

Connor

Alan

Hailing from Bristol, 37 year old Alan is also a 2021 recruit.

Alan works as a personal trainer and has had his fair share of difficulty in life. In 2020 a tumour was discovered behind his eye and he had to have it removed. Despite this setback he was still determined to take part in the show.

Alan

Jamie

Jamie is a 41-year-old business owner who comes from Rugeley, Staffordshire.

Jamie suffered abuse at the hands of his football coach when he was just 11 years old but didn’t tell anyone until his late thirties.

Speaking of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Jamie described it as: “Brutal, yet brilliant“.

Jamie

Kieran

Twenty-five year old Kieran comes from South London but now lives in Cornwall.

He works as both a dental engineer and an electrician. Kieran applied to take part in the show to prove to himself that he can finally overcome his speech impediment as well as show that there is more to him than just his voice.

Kieran

DJ

Bedford-born DJ is 35 years old. He’s the owner of several children’s hair salons.

DJ is a father to two children aged 11 and 14 and wanted to step up as a role model for them by applying to be on the show.

DJ

Jake

Jake, 28, works in the fitness industry and comes from London.

The SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 recruit has experienced loss and abuse in the past. In 2018 his girlfriend, Emily Hartridge, passed away. She was a well-known YouTuber and Jake was trolled following her death.

Jake

Sean

Sports teacher and head of year Sean is 31 years old and comes from Manchester.

He experienced extreme racism when he was younger and also had a father who went to prison for 10 years.

Today, Sean has had huge success in his career and as per Channel 4, “is determined to provide his pupils with the care he needed when he was younger“.

Sean

John

Tattooist John is 39 years old and comes from Brighton.

Today he is confident and happy in himself, but John wasn’t always that way. His parents are both deaf and in his younger days, John would take advantage of this and misbehave.

John

Pheobe

Ready to take part in Channel 4’s most gruelling show is 30-year-old Pheobe.

Pheobe is a Telecoms account executive from Surrey. She is a bulimia survivor. After discovering body building, Pheobe was able to change her relationship with food and her body and she’s gone on to win competitions in the sport.

Pheobe

Hannah

Hannah is a lawyer who hails from Hampshire. She’s 36 years old and grew up in an Army family.

Her dad was a Paratrooper and her husband, a Royal Marine. By taking part in SAS: Who Dares Wins, Hannah will be able to relate more to her husband who spent seven years in the Marines.

Hannah

Tyler

Online fitness coach Tyler is 28 years old and comes from Carlisle, Cumbria.

In her early twenties Tyler went to prison for 12 months for conspiracy to sell class A and class B drugs worth over £1 million with her boyfriend.

Today, Tyler has turned her life around for her children, she has an honest job and enjoys bodybuilding as a hobby.

Tyler

Shireen

Twenty-eight-year-old Shireen is originally from Pakistan but moved to North London.

She is the owner of beauty clinics as well as a tech start up company. Shireen’s hobbies include horse riding and polo.

Clearly one to want to break the mould, Shireen became a police community support officer at 19 years old.

Shireen

Holly

Holly, 32, is both a circus artist and a project manager.

She comes from Manchester but lives in Derby. Holly grew up as a boy but transitioned to become Holly by the time she was 25.

Holly is an aerial dance pro who has performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the first transgender person to take part in SAS: Who Dares Wins, Holly wants to “show the transgender community and wider audience that not all transwomen have to look the same and to inspire others to not feel ashamed about being different“.

Holly

Reanne

Twenty-nine-year-old Reanne was born in Huddersfield but now lives in Leeds.

She’s a personal trainer and coach and also played rugby for Yorkshire RUFC in 2016 and 2017.

Reanne experienced abuse as a child and described fitness as her “saviour”.

Reanne

Rebekah

Rebekah is 43 years old and comes from Bristol.

She grew up Mormon with strict rules and restrictions that she felt she couldn’t relate to. She ended up homeless at 16 years old but wanted to make a success of her life.

Today, Rebekah is a solicitor and owns a personal training gym and is also a mother.

Rebekah

Esther

Esther hails from Ascot. She’s 28 years old and works as an aesthetician and dancer.

Esther was a rebellious teenager and with a dream of becoming a tattoo artist, she began working at a strip club to earn the money for an apprenticeship.

A serious car crash in 2019 was what prompted Esther to get her life on the straight and narrow. She now lives a healthier lifestyle.

Esther

Lauren

Hailing from St Helens in Cheshire, Lauren is 31 years old and works as a Sport and Fitness Channel Manager.

As a teenager, Lauren had her whole life ahead of her as a sports star, however, she opted for a lifestyle of partying instead of training after coming out as gay.

Her biggest regret in life is not fulfilling her potential in the fitness field, so the show is an opportunity for her to prove herself.

Lauren

Justine

The youngest of the recruits is 19-year-old Justine.

She hails from Brescia, Northern Italy but now lives in Truro, Cornwall. Justine spent her upbringing in Italy with her Russian mum and Italian dad but her mum died from breast cancer when Justine was 13 years old.

Justine is self-employed and has a passion for extreme sports. One day she hopes to join the army or work for the United Nations as she loves leadership.

Justine

