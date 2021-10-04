SAS Who Dares Wins: Get to know Dilksy and the interrogator team











Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins rounded off its third celebrity series on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. After a gruelling two-week military style training plan, three celebrities were crowned winners of series 3.

From scaling tall buildings to rescuing hostages from gas-filled rooms, Kerry Katona, Alexandra Burke, Wes Nelson and the rest of the famous faces had their work cut out and their resilience tested in 2021. Of all the stages, though, interrogation has got to be up there with the worst. So, let’s find out more about one of the people hired to interrogate on SAS Who Dares Wins.

Screenshot: Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins season 3 episode 6 – Channel 4

Meet the interrogation team

The Umpire, Debs, John and Dilksy were the interrogation team used during Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins season 3.

As per the Channel 4 show, “for this phase, the DS enlisted the expertise of a specialist team of interrogators with 30 year’s experience of war zones.”

Dilksy said: “We are in a position of power, it’s psychological warfare. I don’t get nicer as you get more tired and hungry.“

Who is interrogator Dilksy?

While some of the interrogation team members have changed over the seasons, interrogator Dilksy is no stranger to SAS Who Dares Wins as he appeared on the show in 2020, too.

Speaking of his time interrogating the likes of Joey Essex in 2020, Dilksy said to Forces.net: “Until you’re in that environment you don’t know how you’re going to react. Fight, flight or freeze?“

Although it doesn’t appear that Dilksy is on Instagram himself, according to the SAS Who Dares Wins IG page: “Dilsky is a pussy cat really! Not to our Celebs mind you…“

Twitter reacts to the SAS Who Dares Wins interrogation episode

While many SAS Who Dares Wins viewers were understandably shocked at the interrogation stage of the show, some thought that Dilksy was actually friendlier than normal: “Has Dilksy had a brain transplant, he seems way to nice tonight“.

Others Tweeted their opinion on how they’d cope being interrogated themseves: “Not a chance I’d deal with #Dilksy would snap pretty damn fast #saswhodareswins“.

More viewers Tweeted their thoughts on Dilksy’s insults on the show: “Dilksy interrogating Wes ‘I’ll fold you up like a f***ing deckchair you p**is’“

Come on @WesNelsonMusic rooting for you! Don’t move your HANDS. Just do what Dilksy tells you to… #SASWhoDaresWins — Sophie Leonard (@sophieleonard) October 3, 2021

