SAS: Who Dares Wins is pretty much the most hardcore show on TV. Recruits crazy enough to take part in the programme are put through their paces by ex-Special Forces soldiers.

Contestants on the Channel 4 show have to endure SAS style training with many failing to make it to the end stages of a series.

Only the very best make it to the final episode after experiencing extreme physical and mental stress which goes on for weeks.

Recruit number 1, James, was a standout character of the 2020 series. So, let’s take a look at James from SAS: Who Dares Wins.

SAS Who Dares Wins: Meet James

On first looks, estate agent James, 31, comes off as a regular guy. However, episode 4 of SAS: Who Dares Wins exposed a lot more about the recruit.

The episode saw some of the candidates shown videos from home.

James said: “Friends and family, on many occasions, that I’m dead inside, but there are certain things that do get to me.”

He was brought to tears by his message from home which was a very unexpected reaction.

James opened up to the staff during episode 4: “When I was younger, sometimes people would get me and some friends round to do things.”

The DS asked him: “Like debt collectors? Like making them pay for it?”

James replied: “Yeah.”

James also explained during episode 4 that when he was young his father was on the run from Scotland Yard. He said:

“He stole £1 million from some really big guys, it was about a month later they came and attacked us. Four or five men came out with balaclavas on, sprayed me in the face with some mace and hit me with a metal bar. I could hear my mum screaming, they were trying to kill us.”

James in episode 4

Although James revealed a past that he’s not exactly proud of in episode 4, he wanted to partake in the show to see what he’s made of.

James said: “I think I’m really relaxed, but I’ve got a switch as well. I don’t want to ever be in a situation that I can’t control.”

“It’s difficult to say if I’m good at hiding my emotions because I just don’t have many. Growing up was extremely tough, but I don’t show it.”

James managed to push through every challenge that was set during the episode including abseiling with an injured soldier.

Viewers were also clearly impressed by James. One took to Twitter and said: “James (Number one) is for sure one of SAS Who Dares Wins underdogs. James and Carla all the way.”

