Meet the SAS: Who Dares Wins staff in 2021 - Channel 4 welcomes DS Melvyn Downes











Who are the SAS: Who Dares Wins staff in 2021? Let’s get to know the DS featuring on the Channel 4 show for season 6 – from Ant to Foxy and a newbie!

SAS: Who Dares Wins is a TV series that’s been running since 2015. In 2021, a new batch of 21 recruits are ready to take on potentially some of the biggest challenges they’ll face in their lives.

Physical strength, but more importantly, mental strength, are huge requirements to take part in the show. Sunday, May 9th sees series 6 kick off with episode 1 at 9 pm on Channel 4.

SAS Ant Middleton (Channel 4)

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Meet the staff

Ex-special forces soldiers Ant Middleton, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham and newcomer DS Melvyn Downes make up the SAS: Who Dares Wins staff in 2021.

Ollie Ollerton and Jay Morton left the show in 2020, although Ollie is still set to appear in the Australian version of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Fifty-six-year-old DS Melvyn Downes is a brand new member of staff to the show. Melvyn is an ex-SAS operative who spent 24 years serving in the British Military, including 11 years in the SAS.

Read More: Meet the SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 cast: Alan, DJ and co!

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Was a staff member sacked?

March 2021 saw the departure of, arguably, SAS: Who Dares Wins’ most important DS from the show.

As reported by the BBC, Ant Middleton said he chose to leave the show because “he was no longer able to make the show ‘true to the military ethos’“.

Channel 4, released a statement that said: “Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. Following a number of discussions, Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again“.

Ant also took to IG to share the news that he wouldn’t be carrying on with the show in the UK. He captioned a photo: “… after 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – its been a journey I’ll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is“.

What will happen once Ant Middleton leaves the show?

Series 6 will be the last series that features Ant Middleton, although he will continue making an Australian version of the show.

Speaking to The Mirror in May 2021, Billy Billingham said the show will go on without Ant: “The show goes on, it’s bigger than all of us“.

By the looks of things, SAS: Who Dares Wins is showing no sign of slowing down after series 6. Foxy, Billy, DS Melvyn Downes will continue on with the Channel 4 programme.

See Also: Where is SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 filmed?

WATCH SAS: WHO DARES WINS ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK