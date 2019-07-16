Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Each week ITV’s Save Money: Good Diet brings us a healthy version of the nation’s favourite dishes cooked by Phil Vickery.

The recipe of choice in the episode airing July 16th was Chinese takeaway favourite – special fried rice!

The dinner serves four and came in as the fourth rated family favourite out of ten dishes.

At just 80p per serving, huge savings can be made by making this recipe instead of forking out £20 a time for a Chinese delivery. Plus at around 260 calories per serving, you can’t argue that this tasty alternative is bound to be better on the waistline, too!

Here’s how to make the Save Money: Good Diet special fried rice from series 2 episode 5!

Save Money: Good Diet special fried rice ingredients

To get started making the Save Money: Good Diet dish here are the ingredients you’ll need…

2 cloves of garlic

4 spring onions, sliced on the diagonal

150g protein – leftover Sunday roast chicken (50g), wafer-thin ham (30g) and prawns (70g)

freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp vegetable oil

200g frozen veg such as a carrot, green bean and sweetcorn mixture

a whole cauliflower (processed in a food processor to ‘cauliflower rice’ consistency or alternatively you can grate it with a cheese grater)

4 tbsp reduced-salt soy sauce

1 tsp Chinese five-spice

4 egg whites and 2 egg yolks

200g cooked brown rice

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

How to make the Save Money: Good Diet special fried rice

Step 1: Firstly you need to make an omelette, so, grab a frying pan and heat 1 tbsp of oil. Mix together the eggs with 2 tbsp soy sauce and a pinch of black pepper. Then add the eggs to the pan and spread them evenly. After around three minutes the omelette should be cooked, then transfer it to a plate.

Step 2: Now in a large wok, heat the remaining oil on high. Fry the garlic, chilli and spring onions for one or two minutes, then add the cauliflower rice and stir well. Cook for about four minutes.

Step 3: Add the brown rice, a couple of pinches of Chinese 5 spice and the soy sauce to the wok. Mix the defrosted veg into the rice and fry for a couple more minutes.

Step 4: Finally, add your 150g of protein – cooked prawns, wafer-thin ham and leftover chicken. Cook everything together for a few minutes to warm through. Then, slice up the omelette and mix into the dish. Now you have special fried rice for four in around 30 minutes – that’s got to be quicker than waiting for a takeaway!

WATCH SAVE MONEY: GOOD DIET ON ITV AT 7:30 PM ON TUESDAYS.