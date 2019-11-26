Save My Child: Where is Pranav now? We found his mum on Insta!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

If there’s any channel we can count on to bring us an eye-opening programme it’s Channel 4.

Save My Child saw the real-life struggle of families who have children with serious medical conditions that can’t get any help through the NHS.

The episode aired on November 26th 2o19 and focused on the families of two children suffering from debilitating illnesses. They had to do everything they can to raise money for them to get the specialist help and operations needed.

Let’s take a look at where Pranav from Save My Child is now – we found his mum on Insta!

Save My Child: Meet Pranav

Viewers were introduced to six-year-old Pranav and 10-year-old Mia in the hour-long Save My Child programme.

Pranav suffers from Cerebral Palsy while Mia has to deal with scoliosis on a daily basis.

Pranav’s mum, Usha, revealed that they need £50,000 for vital operations for him as well as another £50,000 for further therapies. The surgery that Pranav needed was called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery.

Within the first two minutes of the show, Pranav’s determination was clear, he said:

I will walk one day and I can do it.

GO MEAT FREE: Is Liz Bonnin a vegan? Meat: A Threat to Our Planet?

Pranav’s Mission on Instagram

Pranav’s parents, Ravi and Usha, were refused help from the NHS for his condition as he didn’t meet the criteria. They wanted to take their son to America to have an operation under a doctor who pioneered the surgery.

The Instagram account has around 350 followers (@pranavs_mission_cp).

Usha writes in the Insta bio: “Proud Mom Of a CP Warrior, Hard work pays off, SDR Changes lives, Journey Post SDR Surgery.”

Where is Pranav now?

By the end of the episode, Pranav stood independently for the first time following his surgery. He also walked 30m with his frame.

Today, from the looks of Pranav’s Instagram account, it seems that he’s going from strength to strength and has gained more independence.

Usha writes on Instagram: “The journey is incredible and shows the Indomitable spirit and determination of this little man. Can’t be proud of this little man and the incredible journey.”

SURELY NOT: We found First Dates series 13 James on Instagram: He dates with his mum!

CATCH UP WITH SAVE MY CHILD ON ALL4 NOW.