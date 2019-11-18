Save Well, Spend Better: Meet Bianca Miller Cole - net worth to husband!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Of all things to talk about, money is probably up there with the most awkward. But, now there’s a brand new series, Save Well, Spend Better, which kick starts on Monday, November 18th 2019.

Couples, families and friends meet at a specially constructed ‘Money Hub’ to get to grips with their finances.

The six-part series is produced in partnership with Lloyds Bank and airs on Channel 4. Save Well, Spend Better sees Bianca Miller Cole, Anna Williamson, Emmanuel Asuquo, Ann Wilson on hand to dish out their financial advice.

Let’s meet at Bianca Miller Cole – net worth to her husband!

Who is Bianca Miller Cole?

Bianca Miller Cole is one of the four financial advisors on Channel 4′s new 2019 programme, Save Well, Spend Better.

The 30-year-old She’s now the CEO of The Be Group as well as Bianca Miller London.

Bianca was a contestant on The Apprentice 2014 and came in second place to Mark Wright.

SUNDAY SORTED: Save Money: Good Diet roast dinner recipe – make Sunday lunch for four!

Bianca’s net worth

CEO Bianca has a hosiery range that’s featured in Topshop and on QVC. She is featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list 2018 for her contribution to retail and e-commerce.

Bianca is on Instagram as @biancamillerofficial with 13,500 followers.

She writes in her Insta bio that she’s a: “Business Mentor, Queen of the Side Hustle at Channel 4, Personal Branding Consultant, Number One Author, International Speaker, Forbes Listee & Writer.”

Bianca’s exact net worth is unconfirmed, however, we’d assume she’s doing very well for herself and is worth at least £1 million.

Is Bianca married?

Yes! Bianca is married. She and her husband Byron Cole tied the knot in April 2016.

Byron, 35, is also a business guru and CEO of The BLC Group.

The married couple have written a book together – ‘Self Made: The Definitive Guide To Business Startup Success’ which can be purchased online for around £12.

BAG A BOOK: Save Money: Good Diet: Who is Phil Vickery? Book, recipes and more!

WATCH SAVE WELL, SPEND BETTER FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 18TH 2019 AT 8:30 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE