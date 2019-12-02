Save Well, Spend Better: Meet Emmanuel Asuquo - family life to thriving businesses

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

In association with Lloyds TSB, Save Well, Spend Better, is a brand new six-part series to Channel 4.

Four financial whizzes are on hand to help the UK public sort out their money worries. Some of the show’s guests have racked up a debt of £50,000 while others are on the brink of losing their homes.

The four advisors ready to tackle Britain’s money woes include Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson, Ann Wilson, Emmanuel Asuquo, and Bianca Miller-Cole.

So, who is Emmanuel Asuquo? Let’s get to know more about the financial advisor.

Save Well, Spend Better: Who is Emmanuel Asuquo?

Emmanuel Asuquo is one of four advisors working in the ‘Money Hub’ on Save Well, Spend Better. Episode 2 of the show saw Emmanuel come to the aid of a couple that had around 15 credit cards between them.

From the looks of Emmanuel’s LinkedIn profile, he kicked off his career in finance with a degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich.

He then went on to work as a Financial Planning Manager at Barclays bank in 2004.

What is Noir Excel?

Emmanuel has over 15 years of experience as a financial advisor and wealth manager.

Today, he runs his own company, Noir Excel which he describes as a “financial education company that aims to help people reach their financial goals by equipping them with the knowledge and insight to make accurate financial decisions.”

Emmanuel has been running the company in London since 2016. He also works as a risk and compliance analyst at Brewin Dolphin.

Is Emmanuel Asuquo married?

Yes, Emmanuel is married. He and his wife, share two daughters.

Emmanuel is on Instagram as @theemaneffectuk where he lists himself as a “Financial Expert As Seen on Channel 4, Motivational Speaker, Investor, Financial Freedom Teacher, Personal & Corporate Financial Adviser.”

By the looks of things, Emmanuel’s wife is a highly-skilled professional cake maker. See her cakes @mimitoyoucakes.

