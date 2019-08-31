Scarlett Moffatt's weight: The GBBO Extra Slice guest is fat-shamed again

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Scarlett Moffatt is no stranger to internet trolls. Ever since she shot to stardom on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, the Newcastle lass’s body image has been the subject of many a troll’s Tweet.

And although Scarlett now seems to remain strong in the face of trolling, the 29-year-old is bound to be affected by nasty comments sent to her online.

After appearing on the Great British Bake Off’s Extra Slice show on August 30th, Scarlett was the subject of abuse once more.

So, is Scarlett Moffatt happy with her weight? And why is she being abused online?

Scarlett Moffatt – weight loss

Scarlett, who became famous after appearing on Gogglebox with her parents in 2014, has had a tonne media attention when it comes to her weight.

As a youngster, she was a Latin dancer and loved sports however as she got older Scarlett said that she piled on the pounds.

In May 2016, after doctors categorised Scarlett as obese and at risk of diabetes, she decided to changed her lifestyle and hit the gym.

In total Scarlett lost three stone in six months, a total of five dress sizes making her a size 8.

Scarlett’s keep-fit DVD

In December 2016, the Gogglebox star released a fitness DVD entitled ‘Scarlett’s Superslim Me Plan‘. The DVD has gained four out of five stars on Amazon.

However, the fitness DVD gained some negative attention after information was leaked about Scarlett’s regime.

Texts sent by Scarlett confirmed that she was ‘taking pills’ and going on ‘four-hour hikes’ on a weight-loss retreat according to The Sun.

What is Scarlett’s weight in 2019?

In 2019, it looks like Scarlett has gained some weight since her days of being a size 8 in 2016.

Viewers of Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice had a lot of negative comments to make about Scarlett’s appearance. One Twitter user wrote: “Jo “Do you like cake Scarlett? Er what do you think? #whoateallthepies“.

While another said in reference to her dress: “Looks like it’s from the oversize section coz it used a full role of fabric to get around her”.

And although the nasty comments are flying Scarlett’s way, she has spoken out multiple times about being happy with herself. According to The Sun, Scarlett said in 2017: “I’m not superhuman; I’m just the average northern lass who likes a chip-shop dinner and doesn’t particularly like yoga and cross-training”.

The TV star was reportedly ‘miserable’ when she was super slim and is now happy with her weight.

