Meet School of Chocolate's Mellisa Root on Instagram, see her restaurant











Netflix dropped a new delicious series on November 26th, 2021. School of Chocolate is a brand new culinary competition that sees talented pastry chefs and chocolatiers go head to head to win $100k.

Taught by world-renowned chocolatier and pastry pro Amaury Guichon, the School of Chocolate contestants are in for a treat, however, the competition is set to be tough. Ambitious, confident and a boss in every sense of the word, Mellisa Root is one of the Netflix series’ contestants. So, let’s find out more about Mellisa.

School of Chocolate: Meet Mellisa

Mellisa Root enters the School of Chocolate contest with 20 years of culinary experience under her belt. She’s expressed many times during the show that she’s there to win and she’s used to being the boss.

The Netflix star revealed that she was “pumped” for the show’s first challenge although her chocolate flashlight didn’t turn out as great as she’d hoped.

Executive pastry chef Melissa is a Virgo and during the show, she said: “I can be really focused. I love my lists… to control what’s happening.“

Screenshot: Melissa School of Chocolate – Netflix

Mellisa’s restaurant explored

During School of Chocolate, Mellisa said that she had the experience of running “every aspect of a kitchen for five years“.

She and her husband, David, ran The Hairy Lobster in Portland, Oregon and put their life and soul into the restaurant.

Mellisa revealed that they had to give up their condo in Portland. Because of her life over the past five years, Mellisa seemed even more determined to win the $100k prize money on the show.

Screenshot: Melissa School of Chocolate – Netflix

Is Mellisa on Instagram?

Yes, Mellisa is on Instagram @chefmellisaroot with almost 1k followers at the time of writing.

By the looks of her IG page, Virginia-based Mellisa has a son and she and her husband are also co-workers.

She’s taken to the ‘gram many times to share her cooking skills with the world and showcases some incredible-looking delights. Mellisa’s former restaurant, The Hairy Lobster, also feature son her IG feed.

Nowadays, she has her own confectionary line, Mellisa Root Chocolates and Confection as per her website.

