Scottie Pippen’s net worth might surprise you as ex Larsa back on RHOM











Larsa Pippen returned to RHOM in last night’s premiere but what is her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s net worth in 2021?

The Real Housewives of Miami’s fourth season debuted on Peacock on December 16th with the return of familiar faces such as Alexia Echevarri and Lisa Hochstein.

The premiere episode also saw Larsa Pippen’s return who opened up about her dating life after her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

Here’s what she said about her personal life, as well as her ex Scottie’s net worth and career.

Larsa Pippen returns to RHOM

Larsa Pippen has spilled some beans on her personal life after calling it quits with her ex-husband.

The reality star appeared on the first season and returned for the season 4 premiere on Peacock on December 17th.

During the first episode, Larsa opened up about dating again but admitted that she doesn’t “even know the proper etiquette”, adding that she is trying to keep a “low profile” following her divorce.

“Now that I’m single, I feel like I look better than ever,” Larsa said during the episode. “So my vibe is very Miami. It’s sexy, it’s fun and I feel really independent. And for me, independence was really important but it’s not the same being in the home without Scottie.”

She continued: “We built this house. Like, we built it for our kids. It’s, like, the best location. I have a private beach. But I feel like it’s a new chapter, a new day and we need to sell it.”

What is Scottie Pippen’s net worth?

The retired basketball player’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Scottie spent 17 seasons in the NBA and had brought in nearly $109 million over the course of his professional career.

But despite that his career earnings were more than these of fellow NBA player Michael Jordan, Scottie’s 2021 net worth might come as a surprise to some fans. MJ is currently worth a total of $1.6 billion.

During his breakthrough year (1990-1991), Scottie earned an annual salary of $765,000 but less than ten years later his salary was already over $10 million.

Between 2002 and 2003, when he played for the Portland Trailblazers, he reportedly earned $19.73 million annually.

The retired NBA player has earned additional income from endorsements and continues to land sponsorship opportunities which he regularly posts on Instagram.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s relationship

Scottie and Larsa’s love story began in the early 1990s and the couple tied the knot in 1997.

They have welcomed four children during their marriage – Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia.

The two split in 2015 before they briefly reconciled in 2017. However, they ended their relationship in 2018 when Larsa filed for a divorce.

Scottie has three other children from previous relationships.

