Dancing on Ice stars pay tribute to Sean Rice following news of his death











Dancing on Ice series 14 is set to premiere on Sunday, January 16th, 2022. The ITV show features a star-studded line-up including Ria Hebden, Rachel Stevens, Ben Foden and more.

While many Dancing on Ice fans are likely excited for the start of this year’s series, the show has sadly lost one of its former professional skaters in 2022. Many Dancing on Ice stars and fans have paid tribute to Sean Rice after the news of his death.

Walk The Line | Trailer | ITV BridTV 7241 Walk The Line | Trailer | ITV 922513 922513 center 22403

Who was Sean Rice?

Sean Rice was a professional ice skater who appeared on ITV’s Dancing on Ice back in 2011 and 2012.

He was partnered with Angela Rippon in 2011 and Chemmy Alcott the following year.

Sean was born in Ontario, Canada in 1972. He was married to Jodeyne Higgins, who he also skated with, and the couple had a daughter named Signey in 2013.

Sean Rice sadly passed away on January 14th, 2022 at the age of 49.

Read More: Tom Reber from HGTV’s Unfinished Business is a former marine

One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift. This routine from The Professionals on Ice was incredible. It was a pleasure to know and work with you… 💔 https://t.co/cTHlDvNcsE — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) January 16, 2022

Dancing on Ice stars pay tribute to Sean

Sean Rice was an accomplished ice skater. Following his competitive skating career, he went on to skate on cruises and TV shows.

He and his wife, Jodeyne, were two-time Canadian pairs bronze medallists and four-time Canadian fours champions.

Professional figure skater, Alexandra Schauman, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Sean on January 15th, 2022.

She wrote: “I’m utterly heartbroken and in disbelief…life is so precious and fragile…My darling girl Jodeyne and her gorgeous daughter Signey lost their husband and poppa bear yesterday…“

Sean’s death explored

Following the sad news of Sean Rice’s death, a GoFundMe page was set up for his wife and daughter.

The page description reads: “The world has lost a great man – a coach, son, friend, husband and poppa bear. It’s with immense sadness to say that Sean Rice has passed away. Sean was a passionate, larger than life man who would stop and give to anyone who needed him. It’s with that same spirit, we are reaching out to everyone to pour prayers and love over Jodeyne and Signey during this very difficult time.“

No cause of death has been published at this time.

Many fans of Dancing on Ice and stars of the show have taken to Instagram and Twitter to pay their respects to the ice skating pro. One Twitter user wrote: “Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great – an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20yrs – Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22 gone too soon but we will Love You For A Thousand Years – all our thoughts are with Signey & Jodeyne“.

See Also: Who is Maggie Sajak on Wheel of Fortune and what is her job?

RIP sean rice. He was such a lovely man , always has time to chat everytime I met him at ice shows. Always had a smile on his face. Amazing skater . Thinking of @Jodeyne & Signey at this sad time xx pic.twitter.com/Kau4icLMJm — Jenny Shutt (@Colins_Warrior) January 16, 2022

WATCH DANCING ON ICE ON SUNDAYS AT 6:30 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK