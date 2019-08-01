Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

E4 series The Sex Clinic has been confirmed for a season 2.

The show gets close and personal with sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) in a format that makes you feel as comfortable as the guy whacking out his penis in front of the whole nation.

There’s charismatic doctors, a huge and colourful waiting room and charming Sex Clinic specialist Sarah Mulindwa, who works on the show as both a presenter and nurse.

Yup, a CV that requires you to be as delicate in hand with a microphone as it does cupping a pair of gonads. What a CV!

SEE ALSO: Love Island: Maura and Curtis in awkward sex scene – someone give that woman an orgasm!

What is The Sex Clinic about?

According to statistics from Public Health England, an STI is diagnosed every four minutes in England alone, with the largest proportion of people within the 16 to 24 age bracket.

With this in mind, The Sex Clinic’s doors are open for a ‘full MOT’, as the show looks to breakdown taboos surrounding check-ups on your private parts.

And you, the lucky viewer, has the honour of viewing these ‘downstair‘ examinations on TV.

The Sex Clinic season 2

Tweaks to the show will see deeper probes into broader topics beyond STI’s, exploring the UK’s shameless bedroom habits and the potential consequences that few people talk about.

Dr Naomi Sutton (Consultant Physician in Integrated Sexual Health), Sarah Mulindwa (Senior Sexual Health Nurse Specialist) and Kevin Turner (Sexual Health Adviser) will return to the show for eight episodes.

Currently, there is no confirmed start date for The Sex Clinic season 2. However, it should air on E4 at 10 pm every Monday night, likely to launch in September 2019.

Behind the scenes with Sarah Mulindwa

TV presenter Sarah also works in radio, media and fashion, first appearing on E4’s The Sex Testers.

You can follow the 1883 Magazine fashion editor and Hoxton Radio presenter on Instagram under @sarah.mulindwa.

On Insta, Sarah has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the Sex Studio set with filming now in place. Check her out!

WATCH THE SEX CLINIC ON E4 THIS AUTUMN

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE