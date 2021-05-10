Secret Crush: Who is Verona Rose? Meet the host and cast of ITV2's new dating series!











Secret Crush is a brand new dating show to ITV2 in 2021. Hosting the programme is Verona Rose, so let’s get to know more about the presenter. Plus, a look at the cast of Secret Crush!

There’s nothing scarier than declaring your love for someone, especially if you’ve no idea whether the feeling will be reciprocated. New ITV series Secret Crush puts singletons under pressure as they reveal who it is that they’ve got feelings for on national TV!

ITV: What is Secret Crush?

Secret Crush is a new dating series to ITV2 which kicks off its first episode on May 10th at 6 pm.

Each episode is an hour long and the series is made up of 20 episodes in total.

Secret Crush sees singletons admit who it is that they love, whether a best friend, co-worker, gym buddy or something else, the relationships are tested. Will the amorous feelings be mutual or will declaring their love result in the most awkward encounter ever?

Speaking of the programme, Naked Television’s Executive Producer Tom O’Brien said: “…It’s full of heart-in-your-hands confessions, humour, and unbelievable stories, all to the flutter of cupid’s tiny wings.“

Secret Crush: Meet comedian Verona Rose

Comedian Verona Rose is the host of Secret Crush.

Verona, 37, is an actress and writer as well as a presenter and comedian. Prior to appearing on Secret Crush, viewers may have seen Verona in Fully Blown, The Emily Atack Show and more.

She worked alongside Donna Preston in Fully Blown and judging by Verona’s YouTube channel, she and Donna have created a lot of comedic content together.

On landing the ITV presenting role for Secret Crush, Verona wrote on IG: “I have been performing and acting since I was around 6 years old. This has always been a dream of mine. I have almost given up on a number of occasions mainly due to illness but my health is in tip top shape and I receive these blessings with open arms.“

Verona has Hashimoto’s disease and has a dedicated IG page to recipes that have improved her health. She writes that she’s a “Hashimoto Hypothyroidism Warrior”.

Who’s in the Secret Crush cast?

Secret Crush episode 1 sees Darryl and Aine and Keara and Troy take part in the show.

Others who are ready to declare their love to someone they’ve never told before include Sam Gill and Jordan Housley who both took to IG to share the news that they are taking part in the ITV show.

Absolutely Ascot star Ryan Paul Anthony is also set to appear on Secret Crush as a clip can be seen on Instagram.

