See Cardi B's teeth makeover: Before and after of the Rhythm and Flow judge's smile!

Cardi B exploded onto the scene when she released her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018.

The rapper, who hails from New York, has married had a baby since finding worldwide fame and is said to be living “happily ever after” in 2019.

Now she’s appearing on Netflix’s Rhythm and Flow as a judge. Cardi is renowned for her hilarious quips, impressions and sound effects as well as her signature polished style.

Her humour may have always been on point, however, Cardi hasn’t always looked the same. So, let’s take a look at Cardi B’s teeth makeover.

Rhythm and Flow: Cardi B’s teeth before

Launching on October 9th 2019, Rhythm Flow is Hip Hop’s answer to The X Factor and Cardi B is front and centre on the show as a judge alongside T.I and Chance the Rapper.

The 27-year-old looks immaculate on Rhythm and Flow with hair, makeup and outfits to impress. But Cardi B’s smile wasn’t always the pristine one we see today.

In an Instagram video from 2015, you can see Cardi’s natural teeth before she got them fixed.

Cardi B’s teeth makeover

Around 2016 Cardi had a teeth makeover courtesy of Dr Catrise Austin.

The dentist spoke to TMZ in 2017 and mentioned that her business had tripled since she fixed Cardi B’s smile.

Dr Austin said during the TMZ interview the estimated price of Cardi’s new teeth: “Let’s just said it was the cost of a luxury SUV.”

Has Cardi had surgery?

Cardi B has been pretty open about getting cosmetic treatments in her time.

She admitted to getting illegal injections in her buttocks around 2014. And in 2019 she’s back at the cosmetic surgery again as she had a second breast augmentation and liposuction.

Cardi gave birth to her first child, Kulture, in July 2018 and is said to have had surgery after being dissatisfied with her post-baby body. In a report from The Mirror, Cardi said: “I’ve always had abs. I’m a very skinny person so when they taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, it’s like my bones are actually showing more.”

According to a report from Grazia magazine in June 2019, Cardi vowed to never get surgery again after complications caused her to have to cancel shows and therefore lose out on a ton of money.

