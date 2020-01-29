Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

After some time away from our screens, Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back! The hit MTV show is the definition of entertainment with more awkward moments than we could shake a stick at.

Lateysha Grace, Joey Essex, Calum Best, Ashley McKenzie and more settled into the Spanish villa on Tuesday, January 22nd 2020.

Each episode exes arrive and some tough decisions have to be made. The series sees arguments, tears, heartbreak and not to mention a lot of cracking on!

Made famous by The Valleys, there’s one reality TV star that’s ready to twerk her way to someone’s heart. Let’s take a look at Lateysha Grace before surgery!

Lateysha Grace before surgery

Prior to any plastic surgery, Lateysha was still a very attractive woman.

She had curves in all the right places and hardly had a ‘straight up and down’ figure. However, she clearly had the ideal body in mind, and it looks like she’s now got the physique she wants in 2020.

Speaking to The Sun in 2016, she said: “The reason I do it is because I’m insecure – point blank – before I did TV I never thought of having surgery but people always dig out the bad things about yourself on TV so it does play on your mind.”

Any followers of Lateysha (@lateysha_grace) should be able to see a very body confident version of her through her Insta page. The 27-year-old is still twerking her way through life!

How many surgeries has Lateysha had?

A 2016 YouTube diary-style video on Lateysha’s account documents her fat-transfer procedure which she had done in Izmir, Turkey at Elite Aftercare.

Lateysha’s video shows Dr Ali drawing on her body prior to her surgery. She’s then shown after the procedure bandaged up.

The YouTube video shows the areas where fat was taken from including her arms, back, sides and stomach. The doctor also made ‘revisions’ where the skin is removed and re-stitched to remove some scarring from her previous surgeries.

According to The Daily Mail, the mum-of-one had her third Brazilian bum-lift, liposuction on her arms and upper back, a breast sculpt after having her implants removed, plus fat removed from her neck and chin area.

