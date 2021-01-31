See RHOBH star Lisa Rinna's before and after pictures: Surgery explored











Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna uploaded some before and after pics to Instagram in January 2021. Let’s take a look at the reality star’s look as well as some drastically different photos of her in her younger days.

Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, lisa vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Kim Richards, Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammar are just some of the women who have made a name for themselves on Bravo’s RHOBH.

Detailing the lives of some of Beverly Hills most fabulous residents, Lisa Rinna joined the RHOBH cast in season 5, all the way back in 2014.

Lisa Rinna’s before and after pics

Unlike a lot of celebrities, Lisa looks to be a very open book when it comes to revealing what she has or hasn’t had done surgically. It’s clear that over the years she has had some work done. She’s admitted to getting botox and lip-filler.

January 30th 2021 saw Lisa upload some throwback photos from her younger days. So, let’s take a look at Lisa before and after.

Lisa Rinna in 1989

Back in the day, Lisa sported long hair and hadn’t yet discovered her trademark short ‘do.

Lisa was born in California but grew up in Oregon. As reported by Oregon Live, Lisa always thought she was cut out for bigger, and more fashionable surroundings, than Medford, Oregon.

Lisa acted in Days of Our Lives

Prior to becoming the Real Housewife that fans know and love today, Lisa had a career as an actress and model.

Here, she sports a fuller pout, so we can assume that Lisa had begun opting for lip filler at the time of her acting career taking off.

She began acting in US show Days of Our Lives in 1992 aged 29.

When did Lisa get her lips done?

Speaking on the Today Show in 2013, Lisa said: “25 years ago I had my lips injected with silicone. Stupid thing to do, 24 (years old).”

She’s kept her plump pout for pretty much all of her career. But Lisa added that around 2010 she had a doctor remove the silicone because it got to a point where her lips got “yucky” and “hard”. If she were to turn back time, Lisa said that she would do it all over again. She added: “Without my lips, I would’ve had a different career”.

Lisa’s lips are so much of a trademark that she even released her own lip makeup line in 2020. The Rinna Beauty IG bio reads that it was: “created by the lip pioneer herself”.

Is Lisa Rinna’s hair real?

Yes, Lisa’s hair is real. Her trademark short hair has been a go-to look for the RHOBH star for many years.

As reported by HuffPost, Lisa said that it was thanks to a breakup that she decided to change her hairstyle. Opting for the change between the audition and the callback, Lisa said that her risky haircut may have actually helped her get the part in Days of Our Lives.

But, it looks as though her recognisable bob might be a thing of the past soon. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, Lisa said that hairstylist Sally Hershberger is helping her grow her hair out.

Though Lisa’s short hair is real, she has sported many different hairstyles over the years, including pony tails, which we can assume are hairpieces and extensions.

