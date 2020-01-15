Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The heavens may have opened over the UK in January but forget the grey skies and switch on the telly because Winter Love Island is officially a-go!

Series 6 of Love Island kicked off from Sunday, January 12th at 9 pm and there’s been drama from the off.

It’s pretty much mandatory for the applicants of Love Island to have almost-naked pictures all over their social media accounts.

They bare all in the villa, parading their toned bods around the pool, and by the looks of things they’re happy to bare all on Insta, too.

So, let’s take a look at seven near-nude photos of Sophie Piper from her Instagram…

Sophie Piper: Swimwear superstar

Winter Love Island star Sophie is clearly a fan of a good bikini pic.

The 21-year-old looks to have gone on a fair few holidays in her time.

Sophie is pretty much a bikini queen as whichever style or colour she opts for seems to work!

Bandeau, triangle, tassels or halterneck, Sophie’s rocking all kinds of swimwear on her Instagram page.

It looks like the Essex girl is well versed in strutting around the pool in a bikini, so Love Island should be a doddle.

Ibiza days

Sophie, who is Rochelle Humes’ sister, dons an incredible body in all of her Instagram shots.

So, it’s no wonder that she wants to show Ibiza, and the rest of the world, her stunning physique.

Soph’s back again with another Ibiza shot. But this time with her hair in a casual ponytail and shades.

She takes chilling poolside to the next level with that figure.

When Sophie’s not sunbathing poolside, it looks like she’s chilling out at sea.

Her day job of being a PA may sound pretty standard but Sophie’s bringing out the sass on Instagram with exotic print bikinis and belly bars.

Absolute scorcher

As if we hadn’t had enough bikini shots already, Soph serves some more with a pink triangle bikini number below.

She styled her look with pink aviator sunnies and a seashell necklace for a seriously cute touch.

By the looks of things, the Love Islander is very much accustomed to life in swimwear.

She’s clearly not shy of flaunting her best bits on Insta and why should she be?

Follow Sophie on Instagram @sophpiper_ where she has around 150,000 followers.

