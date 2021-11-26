See the Drag Race UK season 3 winner's reaction











RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 launched Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. The BBC show featured a variety of celebrity guest judges including Kathy Burke and Matt Lucas. The show’s grand finale aired at 7 pm on November 25th.

The contest this year was tough and the show’s final neck and neck. Queens such as Ella Vaday, Choriza May, River Medway, Victoria Scone, Veronica Green, Vanity Milan, Kitty Scott-Claus and co battled it out to become the UK’s biggest drag superstar. Here’s more on the Drag Race UK winner’s reaction!

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Picture Shows: Ella Vaday, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus – (C) World of Wonder – Photographer: Guy Levy

Who was the Drag Race UK season 3 winner?

Drag Race UK season 3 wrapped up on Thursday, November 25th. The winner was announced as 19-year-old Krystal Versace.

Krystal made history on the show as she was crowned the UK’s biggest drag superstar.

The drag queen is the youngest to ever win the show and she started out in drag when she was 13 years old. The season 3 runners up included Ella Vaday and Kitty Scott-Claus.

See the Drag Race UK winner’s reaction

For anyone who missed the moment that Kitty, Ella and Krystal found out who was the season 3 winner, here’s a look at the drag queens’ reactions.

The three finalists waited patiently for RuPaul to reveal the winner and once announced, Krystal Versace was gobsmacked.

Ella Vaday could be seen telling Krystal that she was “so happy for her“. As per the BBC, Krystal said that she was “going to take on the world” following her win.

Here is the moment our finalists found out who had been crowned the UK's next drag superstar. 👑



Spoilers ahead. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/u2Sfni0bVE — BBC Three (@bbcthree) November 25, 2021

How did viewers react to the season 3 result?

By the looks of Twitter, some Drag Race fans were already prepared for Krystal Versace to win. One person Tweeted: “Just put #DragRaceUk on and need to mentally prepare myself for the fans’ reaction if Krystal Versace wins.“

Overall, it seemed as though Twitter users weren’t particularly overjoyed with the season 3 result, with many people Tweeting memes about their unhappiness.

Another fan wrote: “Y’all forget real quick about being kind to the winner when your fave doesn’t win.”

Others were happy that Krystal Versace won: “Condragulations to the latest winner of #DragRaceUK! Any of them could’ve taken the crown, but it had to be her!“

Twitter user @robertomotta_ said: “Ok, this season was weird, but I’m not mad with the results. Last season the badges came with huge charisma, but this time was deserved but too technical. Crowning a Generation Ru seems fair“.

My reaction when Ru announced the winner #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/lw2m3bPSMb — Beci Collins (@beci_collins) November 25, 2021

