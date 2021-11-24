









Anyone who got engrossed in Netflix’s Selling Sunset back in 2019 would most likely have been unable to stop streaming the show as, one episode in, and we were hooked! The realtors of the Oppenheim Group are selling properties left, right and centre and now, in 2021, they’re back for more listings and drama in season 4.

During Selling Sunset, Davina Potratz had the joy of having to sell a $75 million dollar house even though her boss, Jason, wanted to list it for $60m. Davina had some difficulty in negotiating with her bosses, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and the man selling the house, property developer Adnan Sen.

Davina is tasked with selling a $75 million dollar house in season 2

During Selling Sunset season 2, realtor Davina had the task of listing Adnan Sen’s property for $75m.

She said: “It’s always tough telling a client that their asking price is too high, but it’s part of the job.”

When Davina broke the news to Adnan, that his asking price of $80m was too high, he wasn’t impressed and said if Jason and Davina wanted something cheaper that there were other houses they could sell.

A 2020 update on Davina’s $75m listing

Davina said back in season 2, that Adnan’s house was the most expensive listing that she’d ever had and that it was a great opportunity for her. However, did she actually end up selling the property?

In 2020, there was reportedly someone interested in the property after Davina enlisted the help of her work colleague Maya Vander.

Speaking to E! News in August 2020, Davina said: “Adnan has shown me another property of his that’s $39m, so Maya’s client is considering the $75m house and the other property, they’re looking at both right now as we speak.”

Selling Sunset: Was the $75 million dollar house sold?

Unfortunately for Davina, it doesn’t appear that the $75 million dollar house was sold. The property is still listed as for sale on The Oppenheim Group’s website.

Season 2 aired in 2020, so the house has been on the market for a year.

1021 N. Beverly Drive features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, as well as a movie theater, a chef’s kitchen, a gym, wine cellar and much more.

