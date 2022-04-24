Selling Sunset: Chelsea's BFF Ellie has her own TV show and huge Skechers fortune













Get ready to Netflix binge the weekend away as Selling Sunset dropped its fifth season on April 22nd, 2022. Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and the rest of the Oppenheim Group ladies are back for season 5. The women have million dollar listings, designer outfits and even more tea between them.

Newcomer to season 5, Chelsea Lazkani certainly made an entrance to the show and she’s bringing a little bit of Britain to LA. Season 5 episode 8 saw Chelsea show her friend, Ellie Greenberg, around a property. So, let’s find out more about fellow Brit, Ellie, her Skechers connections and her TV show explored…

Chelsea introduces viewers to Ellie Greenberg

Judging by her debut on Selling Sunset season 5, Chelsea Lazkani oozes confidence and has tonnes of connections in the real estate world.

Season 5 episode 8 saw Chelsea meet her “fabulous” longtime friend and client, Ellie, to view a house in the Palisades.

Chelsea said: “Her family own the Skechers shoe empire and she’s actually built a pretty impressive business herself of buying and selling real estate. She has an extensive real estate portfolio.“

Ellie seemed impressed by the property but wasn’t keen that there was still construction work going on.

Selling Sunset: Ellie is a part of the Skechers family

During Selling Sunset, Ellie reveals that she loves shopping and clearly enjoys letting loose as she was disappointed when she was told that the house was located in a quiet neighbourhood. Ellie said: “See, I don’t like that, though, that it’s a quiet neighbourhood. This would be a great s*** pad.“

Chelsea said that the two met years ago at a house party at Manhattan Beach: “We clicked instantly because she’s one hundred percent about her business and one hundred percent wild.“

Ellie is married to Josh Greenberg who writes in his Facebook profile that he was a “Former Not Sure at Skechers USA“.

The Selling Sunset star has her own TV show

Ellie Greenberg may have only had a short stint on Selling Sunset but the real estate expert is about to be in front of the camera a lot more as she’s launching her very own TV show.

Ellie is known as ‘The Flippin’ Queen’ and as per a Twitter account called What’s The Flip, she’s bringing her skills to her very own show.

The Netflix star writes on Facebook: “I’m “The Flippin’ Queen”, transforming property, people and moments on my new show, What The Flip.“

Her Facebook page also reveals that she hails from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan in Wales and she now lives in LA. Ellie was formerly known as Ellie Goodridge until she married Skechers’ Josh Greenberg in 2018.

