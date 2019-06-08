Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island is officially back for 2019 as of June 3rd!

The series is onto its fifth season and as always there’s a lot of pieing off, coupling up and breaking up going on.

One thing’s for sure, new boy Danny looks like he’s going to cause trouble.

Here are the seven hottest pics from new guy Danny’s Instagram!

DANNY! Finally someone good looking #LoveIsland — أمل (@Ayusuf__) June 8, 2019

Danny Williams is a male model

As the strikingly good-looking fella mentioned in his Love Island introduction, he is a male model.

Danny makes that pretty clear on his Instagram, too.

He’s even been on the front cover of Attitude Magazine with Jade from Little Mix!

Danny likes a bit of foliage

At 21 years old Danny’s done well for himself to make it onto the modelling scene.

Here he is up close and personal with a tree.

Hopefully, Danny sees more action in the Love Island villa!

There’s nothing like an old-school mirror selfie

Whether you’re repping an eight-pack or not, a mobile phone mirror selfie is never really acceptable.

But, for the incredibly ripped lad from Hull, we supposed an exception can be made.

Surprisingly Danny’s friends describe him as “quite quiet and shy” according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Danny’s got nice friends

As if one toned, tall model was enough, how about five of them?

Danny is more than likely going to intimidate the rest of the male Islanders.

Maybe if any of them want to leave some of Danny’s mates can be flown out to the villa?

Good grief!

No T-Shirt required

Ok, it might be a little bit 2002 but if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Isn’t it?

Danny didn’t fancy wearing a T-Shirt in this one and why should he!

He’s got 25,000 followers for a reason!

He looks even better clothed

A six-pack? We can take it or leave it.

Suited and booted? Danny’s getting an all-around ten out of ten from the team at Reality Titbit.

Danny clearly keeps fit

He’s got the looks facially and physically.

Now he’s shown us he’s into keeping fit and of all sports – boxing!

Tommy Fury’s got someone to contend with if Danny’s got the charm, too.

