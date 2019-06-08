Love Island is officially back for 2019 as of June 3rd!
The series is onto its fifth season and as always there’s a lot of pieing off, coupling up and breaking up going on.
One thing’s for sure, new boy Danny looks like he’s going to cause trouble.
Here are the seven hottest pics from new guy Danny’s Instagram!
Danny Williams is a male model
As the strikingly good-looking fella mentioned in his Love Island introduction, he is a male model.
Danny makes that pretty clear on his Instagram, too.
He’s even been on the front cover of Attitude Magazine with Jade from Little Mix!
Woaahh made the front cover of @attitudemag with none other than the wonderful @littlemix 👀🔥 @jadethirlwall @jesynelson @perrieedwards @leighannepinnock 😏😅😁 ———————————- Such an honour to cover such a huge magazine! And what a pleasure it was to meet with and work with everyone involved🙌🏾💎 ———————————- Photography: @zoemcconnell Styling: @josephkocharian 👑 Makeup: @heidinorthmakeup @nevsmodels @robertwilsonmodelscout
Danny likes a bit of foliage
At 21 years old Danny’s done well for himself to make it onto the modelling scene.
Here he is up close and personal with a tree.
Hopefully, Danny sees more action in the Love Island villa!
There’s nothing like an old-school mirror selfie
Whether you’re repping an eight-pack or not, a mobile phone mirror selfie is never really acceptable.
But, for the incredibly ripped lad from Hull, we supposed an exception can be made.
Surprisingly Danny’s friends describe him as “quite quiet and shy” according to the Hull Daily Mail.
Danny’s got nice friends
As if one toned, tall model was enough, how about five of them?
Danny is more than likely going to intimidate the rest of the male Islanders.
Maybe if any of them want to leave some of Danny’s mates can be flown out to the villa?
Good grief!
No T-Shirt required
Ok, it might be a little bit 2002 but if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Isn’t it?
Danny didn’t fancy wearing a T-Shirt in this one and why should he!
He’s got 25,000 followers for a reason!
He looks even better clothed
A six-pack? We can take it or leave it.
Suited and booted? Danny’s getting an all-around ten out of ten from the team at Reality Titbit.
One of my New Years resolutions was to start boxing 🥊 Tonight is my first class at @bloklondon and I couldn’t be more excited. Been in my comfort zone for too long now, time to start setting goals and crushing them again👌🏾 • • Here’s a shot from me and my fellow northerner @davidjamesseed shooting some suits in town. Happy monday🖖🏾 #boxing #fitness #blok #suits #monday
Danny clearly keeps fit
He’s got the looks facially and physically.
Now he’s shown us he’s into keeping fit and of all sports – boxing!
Tommy Fury’s got someone to contend with if Danny’s got the charm, too.
THANK YOU block 🙏🏾 • • First boxing session last night went down a treat. Cheers Paul for leading a great intro class🥊🙌🏾 Got more boxing, and yoga coming up and I can’t wait. I couldn’t recommend this place strongly enough. Proud to be an ambassador🦁😝 #builtbyblok #blok #shoreditch #boxing #yoga #fitness
WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.
