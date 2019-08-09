Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Quit crying into your pillow every night because Love Island has finished and find yourself something else to do when the clock strikes 9 pm.

Whether you’re a reality TV lover or a Netflix binge, there’s a wealth of entertaining gems about to hit the online and TV markets.

With viewer juggernaut Love Island out of the way, a host of your favourite shows are back for new seasons with some surprising new ventures lined up for the likes of BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Here’s a look at seven of the best TV gems coming out in August.

Peaky Blinders season 5 – BBC

The fifth instalment of Peaky Blinders has a confirmed start date – Sunday, August 25th.

From then, Tommy Shelby and the Brummy gang will turn up on BBC One every Sunday at 9 pm.

The Great British Bake Off 2019 – Channel 4

A cult classic, The Great British Bake Off is expected to return in late August or early September.

The last series launched on August 28th and a similar start date is expected for season 10.

As always, the surprising yet delightfully magical presenting duo of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will return, with old blue eyes Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as judges.

Roll on two months of baking action!

Dark Crystal: Age Of Innocence – Netflix

Step away from the boxsets you’ve watched 1000’s of times already – trust us, nothing new is going to happen in Friends.

Instead, be a little daring and experimental and check out episode 1 of Dark Crystal: Age Of Innocence, which drops to Netflix on August 30th.

Fans of the fantasy-adventure genre are literally creaming themselves hanks to a big production budget and sci-fi stars such a Star Wars legend Mark Hamill lending his voice to the series.

Give it a watch and who knows… perhaps you’re a nerd at heart.

First Dates Hotel – E4

First Dates Hotel tends to air every September and 2019 should be no different. The show takes our favourite restauranteurs, such as CiCi Coleman and Fred Siriex, and plonks them in the South of Italy to a run hotel.

Each episode packs all of the same awkwardness, romance and heartache as the original First Dates format – it’s just a lot less rainy!

Made in Chelsea – E4

Yet to be confirmed although dishing our teaser trailers on E4 already, we expect Made in Chelsea to make a triumphant return in late August or early September.

It’s still unclear whether the next chapter in the lives the SW3 gang will come in a holiday format – like the Made in Chelsea: Croatia spin-off – or a full-blown new season, which will be series 18.

Either way, we’re dying to catch up with the likes of Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo to find out if they’re still dating. Jamie will definitely be on the show, so don’t worry, he hasn’t quit E4 for Strictly Come Dancing!

Celebrity Masterchef – Channel 4

Masterchef is one of the longest-standing reality TV competitions in the UK, with the show initially airing between 1990 and 2001.

It’s faced various revamps and facelifts along the way, with the celebrity version hitting the BBC in 2006.

A varied line-up of celebs are ready to test their hand in the 2019 kitchen with TOWIE star Joey Essex, professional boxer Dillian Whyte and the likes of Neil Ruddock, Greg Rutherford and Vicky Pattison.

Top Boy season 3 – Netflix

Teaser trailers are slowly creeping onto YouTube with the highly anticipated third series of Top Boy expected to land on Netflix over the coming month or two.

Executive produced by Drake, the British crime-drama is expected to be a huge hit globally and you can always catch up on the first two seasons via Netflix now.

