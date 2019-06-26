Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Arabella Chi sashayed her way – in true model style – into the Love Island villa during episode 16.

The bronzed goddess surprised everyone, firstly with her arrival and then with her determination to get her hands on fellow model Danny Williams.

Arabella’s initial moments on Love Island looked uncomfortable as she was pretty much pushed out from the word go.

The 28-year-old is probably used to difficult characters given that she’s had a ten-year long career in modelling.

She’s brushed off any drama and continued on her chilled-out vibe. It doesn’t look like much would get to blonde bombshell Arabella.

Here are nine photos from Arabella Chi’s Instagram including nudes and more…

Arabella Chi – nudes on Instagram

The London chic is a pro when it comes to posing and Arabella’s got this modelling thing down to a tee.

She began modelling aged 18 and is showing no sign of slowing down.

Arabella models underwear for huge brands such as Very UK and more.

Arabella Chi’s tattoos – how many does she have?

As the sunkissed beauty poses semi-nude for a modelling shoot she reveals one of her many tattoos.

Arabella has a small heart tattooed beside her left boob as well as two more small stencil tattoos on her ankles.

The model – who has around 200,000 followers on Instagram – often opts for a more minimal look with ‘no-makeup makeup’ and natural hair.

Love Island: How does Arabella Chi maintain her figure?

Arabella has spoken on Love Island about her love of keeping fit.

She combines boxing, HIIT workouts and yoga to maintain her model’s physique.

The 5 ft 10 stunner poses almost nude in New York revealing another tattoo on her side reading “believe your dreams”.

Arabella’s measurements mean that she’s around a UK size 6-8 or an XS-S.

Clearly a keen sun worshipper, from Arabella’s Instagram it looks as though she loves to keep her tan.

She poses below wearing just a ring and a necklace.

Majorca probably feels like home for Arabella as she chills out in bikinis and shades in the Love Island villa.

What kind of model is Love Island’s Arabella Stanforth?

Although commonly known as Arabella Chi, Arabella’s real last name is actually Stanforth.

Rather than page 3 or social media influencer-style modelling, Arabella is a fully fledged fashion model.

She was previously signed to the same modelling agency as supermodels Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

There’s no messing around with Arabella as she stated exactly what she was after before she entered the Love Island villa in 2019.

During her Love Island interview, she mentioned that her crush would be Jason Momoa and that she’s into hot hunks like him.

It’s safe to say with looks like hers Arabella can probably bag any guy she likes…

