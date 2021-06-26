Sexy Beasts release date explored: Start date and narrator of Netflix dating show











In a bid to prove that looks really aren’t everything, Netflix brings its subscribers Sexy Beasts – a brand new dating show with a twist. Sexy Beasts sees couples date, but they can’t see each other’s faces.

When we just thought we’d seen it all, from Love is Blind to Dating Around, Back with the Ex and Too Hot To Handle, Sexy Beasts is dropping onto Netflix in 2021 reinventing dating as we known it!

Sexy Beasts season 1 – Netflix Media

What is Sexy Beasts?

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show to Netflix in 2021. Season 1 sees daters on the show in full prosthetics in order to prove that love can be found through connecting with each other’s personalities, rather than looks.

Concepts like this, where contestants are fully disguised have been seen on shows such as The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer. While, the dating concept of not seeing one another until a certain point in the show has been seen before on Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

Sexy Beasts sees people dressed up as all kinds of creatures including mice, sharks, bugs, pandas and owls.

Netflix: Sexy Beasts release date

Sexy Beasts will be available to watch on Netflix all around the world on July 21st, 2021.

Season 1 will drop onto the streaming platform in the UK at 8 AM.

Six 30-minute episodes will be available to watch from July 21st.

Netflix series Love Is Blind saw more than one couple go the distance, so who knows? Perhaps prosthetics and dating will go hand in hand, too.

Who is the Sexy Beasts narrator?

Narrating the 2021 Netflix series is comedian Rob Delaney. He introduces the show: “Welcome to the strangest blind date ever. Could you fall in love with someone based on personality alone?“.

Talking viewers through the contestants’ journeys as they look for love, Rob gets a closer look as the relationships progress between devils, baboons, pandas, bulls and more!

Rob is no stranger to the screen as he has appeared in movies such as Deadpool 2 and TV series like Big Zuu’s Big Eats. Now, he’s the voice of Sexy Beasts.

Rob has a following of 255k @robdelaney on Instagram.

