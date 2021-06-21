Love Island: Who is Shannon Singh? Ethnicity, age and job of 2021 star!











Cue the recognisable Scottish tone of Iain Stirling as Love Island is officially back in 2021!

It’s time to clear the schedule for the summer as season 7 of the ITV show kicks off on June 28th.

The official cast members of the 2021 series have been announced as of June 21st. So, let’s find out more about one of this year’s contestants Shannon Singh, her ethnicity, age, career and more!

Who is Shannon Singh?

Shannon Singh is a former glamour model, social media influencer and DJ who hails from Fife, Scotland.

Shannon is 22 years old and said to ITV that she’s hoping to “meet an exciting hunk” on the show. By the sounds of things, just being good looking won’t cut it for Shannon as she added: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality.“

As well as being a social media star, Shannon makes YouTube videos on makeup and hair tutorials as well as clothing hauls. She can also be found on Twitch.

Love Island: Who is Hugo Hammond? Clubfoot disability explained

New Series First Look: You, Me & My Ex

Shannon Singh’s ethnicity

During an interview with Poppy & Rubina of the BBC Sounds Brown Girls Do It Too podcast, it was revealed that Shannon has Punjabi heritage.

Her dad hails from Birmingham and is Indian, her grandmother is also Indian. Shannon’s mother is Scottish, so she’s mixed race.

Speaking to Poppy & Rubina, Shannon said that people often mistake her for other ethnicities such as Armenian or Latina.

Shannon’s career explored

Shannon (who also goes by the name Alexa) said that her father used to work as a stripper.

Her parents supported her in becoming a glamour model when she was around 18 years old. After sending off topless photos, she said on the BBC podcast that she was signed within 11 minutes.

As per HLD model management, Shannon is 5 ft 4 and is a dress size 6.

She’s now moving from more raunchy posts on her Instagram to a commercial look. Shannon has a successful OnlyFans page which, for her, is now the go-to place for all things ‘glamour’.

Follow Shannon on Instagram @shannonsinghhh with around 160k followers.

See Also: Start dates for must-watch reality TV shows of 2021 UK

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM FROM MONDAY JUNE 28

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK