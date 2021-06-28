Love Island: No, Shannon Singh hasn't had a boob job - surgery rumours debunked!











Shannon Singh is one of Love Island 2021’s contestants. Along with Faye, Kaz, Jake, Aaron and co. Shannon is ready for a sizzling summer of fun!

Love Island fans have endured an 18-month-long drought of the show, so its launch on Monday, June 28th is a big deal. Now, everyone can expect for their evenings to consist of coupling up, pie-ing off, getting ‘a text!’ and cracking on!

Shannon’s hoping to have the summer of her life on the ITV2 show and maybe meet a “handsome, lovely guy”! Let’s take a look at whether the Scottish beauty has gone under the knife or if she’s au natural…

Shannon Singh surgery, Love Island. Picture: ITV Press Pictures

Meet Shannon Singh

Twenty-two-year-old Shannon used to be a glamour model but she’s now a social media influencer.

Speaking of her previous job in her Love Island interview, Shannon said: “My topless days are gone, but I loved them at the time.“

She believes there’s nothing wrong with getting your boobs out and added: “There’s nothing wrong with a woman owning her body at all“.

Shannon Singh: Surgery rumours

Given Shannon’s former field of work, it may be a natural thought process to assume that she’d have had some kind of plastic surgery. But, when it comes to her boobs, they’re real.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds Brown Girls Do It Too podcast in 2021, Shannon said: “I had the smallest waist and the biggest boobs“.

She added: “My old agent emailed me ‘Are these real breasts?’ And I was like ‘yeah’.”

Shannon may have opted for surgery between the end of her glamour modelling days and today, but judging by her Instagram page, she doesn’t look to have had her breasts enlarged.

Her first IG post was in 2018 and Shannon pretty much looks the same three years on!

Is Shannon on OnlyFans?

Shannon used to work as a glamour model but she’s now on OnlyFans and also works as a social media influencer.

Speaking on the BBC Sounds podcast, Shannon said that the glamour industry has fizzled out.

Shannon said: “Lad mags and stuff has stopped, OnlyFans is just a version of lad mags for glamour models“.

In 2021, she’s moving from the glamour side of things into having more of a commercial image for her Instagram and now, TV!

