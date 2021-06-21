Who is Sharon Gaffka? Ethnicity, age and Instagram of Love Island 2021 star!











Sharon Gaffka will soon enter the Love Island villa for the 2021 summer series of the hit show.

After the cancellation of the winter series, the ITV2 dating programme is back this summer, starting on Monday, June 28th.

Following the reveal of this year’s line-up, fans have flocked on the internet to find more about the contestants.

One of them is Sharon whose name is currently trending. Here’s everything you need to know about her, from age to social media profiles.

Meet Sharon Gaffka – age revealed

Sharon, who is 25 years old, serves as a civil servant for the Department of Transport. She hails from Oxfordshire and works in London.

After graduating from college and receiving her training, she started working for The Legal Aid Agency in 2015 before joining Ministry of Justice UK as a Parliamentary Strategy Officer.

Moreover, she is also an aspiring lawyer who is currently studying a Bachelor of Law at a university in London.

The Love Island contestant has taken part in beauty pageants, worked on government policies and enters the villa to find love!

Sharon has conquered beauty pageants, worked on government policies and is now ready to take on the villa! 💖 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Rcv54YROdS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 21, 2021

What is Sharon Gaffka’s ethnicity?

According to her Instagram profile, Sharon has Indonesian and Polish heritage and she has included the flags of these countries in her bio.

She reveals on her LinkedIn page that apart from English, she speaks two more languages – French and Indonesian.

In a recent Twitter post, she opened up about being a BAME individual and the “constant battle” she faces as a mixed race woman.

“As a mixed race woman, it’s a constant battle to get people to hear and understand your lived experiences as a woman and as a BAME individual. Do you know how degrading it is when the battle happens within the walls of your own home?” Sharon tweeted. “I am not who I am because I’m there to tick diversity boxes. I am a person, with feelings, with knowledge and with experience. If the pill is hard to swallow it’s because the truth hurts.”

During her time at the villa, her Twitter profile will be monitored and run by her friends.

As a mixed race woman, it’s a constant battle to get people to hear and understand your lived experiences as a woman and as a BAME individual.



Do you know how degrading it is when the battle happens within the walls of your own home? — Sharon Gaffka (@SharonNJGaffka) March 10, 2021

We found her on Instagram!

You can find the Love Island star on Instagram @sharongaffka and she already has over 20,000 followers at the time of publication.

Of course, this figure is to set to rocket after her appearance on the series.

Her bio reveals that she is an ambassador for Young Women’s Trust.

