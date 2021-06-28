Love Island's Sharon Gaffka: Surgery rumours explored on Instagram!











Sharon Gaffka is one of the Love Island contestants going into the series 7 show! The wait is finally over as the ITV2 show kicks off from Monday, June 28th at 9 pm.

Love Island and cosmetic surgery have become somewhat synonymous but not everyone who joins the show has had work done. Former contestants such as Megan Barton Hanson have spent time advocating for people to do what they want with their bodies – surgery or no surgery. Others, such as Malin Andersson have slammed the show for allegedly driving her to plastic surgery.

Some Islanders opt for a little nip and tuck, while others don’t, so let’s find out more about former pageant gal, Sharon.

Sharon Gaffka surgery, Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV Press Pictures

Love Island: Who is Sharon?

Twenty-five-year-old Sharon is a former beauty queen and a civil servant. She currently works as an operations lead for the Department of Transport working on the EU exit policy.

Sharon comes from Oxford and was once crowned Miss International UK in 2018.

Because of her beauty pageant past and the fact that she likes to wear makeup and wear nice clothes to work, Sharon said in her Love Island introduction clip that she thinks this puts a stereotype in people’s minds that she doesn’t really know what she’s doing.

Sharon Gaffka: Plastic surgery rumours investigated

Comparing Sharon’s older Instagram posts (2016) to today’s, it does appear that she may have had a breast augmentation. However, Sharon hasn’t spoken publicly about getting any cosmetic surgery done. Her looks may also be altered by different swimwear or underwear in her photos.

See Sharon in 2016:

And in 2021:

Exploring Sharon’s Instagram

Besides what looks like a breast augmentation, Sharon doesn’t appear to have had more plastic surgery. Her face looks the same across her IG page although, like some of her fellow Islanders, she could have had botox or filler.

Looking at her Instagram page, Sharon is an advocate for women’s rights and writes that she’s a Young Women’s Trust Ambassador in her IG bio.

Sharon often takes to the ‘gram to share her outfits of the day and enjoys uploading the odd mirror selfie and travelling pic.

Follow the Love Island 2021 star @sharongaffka where she already has 27k followers.

