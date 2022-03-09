Shauna Sand had three daughters before Botched pregnancy reveal













Botched viewers are wondering where Shauna Sand is now after her pregnancy reveal in a previous episode of the show.

The E! reality series features plastic surgeries-gone-wrong where Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow try their best to reverse the damages of the original procedures.

Shauna Sand appeared on the show a couple of years ago but where is she now in 2022?

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Who is Shauna Sand?

Shauna Sand is a former Playboy model, actress and reality personality. She studied at the School of Creative and Performing Arts in San Diego.

She became Playboy Playmate of the Month for May 1996 and began her acting career with a guest appearance on the television series Renegade.

The 50-year-old star went on to appear in the series Charmed and the 2004 comedy film The Deviants.

Shauna was married to actor Lorenzo Lamas between 1996 and 2002 and was also married to pro surfer Stevie Simpson for three years.

Shauna’s Botched pregnancy reveal

In 2015, Shauna appeared on Botched in connection to a procedure she wanted in order so that she can repair the keloid scarring on her breasts.

The scars were as a result of a previous plastic surgery. But Dr Nassif and Dubrow told her that she would have to wait at least nine months for the surgery because she was expecting a child. But sadly, it was later confirmed that Shauna suffered a miscarriage.

Shauna is a proud mother of three daughters from her previous marriage with Lorenzo Lamas – Alexandra, Isabella and Victoria Lamas.

In November 2021, the actress shared a throwback snap with her daughters, writing in her caption: “So proud of the incredible young women they have become! Swipe to the left to see them now!”

In another post from November 2021, Shauna shared a lengthy tribute to her daughter Alexandra, writing: “The first photo was taken on 11-22-1997 one hour after Alexandra was born, I was 26 years old! She arrived into this world screaming with tenacity to give this world everything she had inside of her to succeed! I am so very proud of the lovely, vivacious young lady she has become! From all of her accomplishments, to such a kind, loving and giving soul!”

Shauna makes sure to regularly show how proud is she of her children by sharing snaps with them from different events and celebrating their achievements.