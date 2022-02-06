Sherry Holmes’ impressive net worth is just pennies to her HGTV star dad











A brand new season of Holmes Family Rescue launched on HGTV in December 2021. The Holmes family are passionate about helping people make their houses into homes and while they’re helping out the people on the show, there’s a lot of home renovation inspiration for HGTV viewers to take from the series.

Mike Holmes has built a construction empire over the years and his kids have followed in his footsteps. Mike has three children, Amanda, Sherry and Mike Jr. He appears on the family’s HGTV show alongside Sherry and Mike Jr. As a woman in the construction industry, Sherry has been breaking down stereotypes on the TV show, so let’s find out more about her, including Sherry’s net worth.

Sherry Holmes is a HGTV star

Mike Holmes’ daughter, Sherry, has been appearing on TV since 2005 as per IMDb. She first had the role of being a production assistant on Holmes on Homes and later became a part of the construction crew.

Sherry is a talented construction worker and, as reported by The List in 2021, Mike has commended his daughter’s tiling skills and creativity.

Given that Sherry has been working on HGTV shows for over 15 years, she has accumulated a hefty net worth.

The construction worker has a family of her own

Besides being an inspiration to many women who want to enter the field of construction as well as an HGTV star, Sherry’s home life appears to be very down to earth.

It’s often said that people are drawn to partners much like their parents and this is clearly the case for Sherry as she married Canadian builder and TV personality – Blake Steed.

She and Blake have been married since 2018. On their third wedding anniversary, Sherry took to Instagram to share her love for her partner and wrote: “Married for 3 years, together for 8, 2 beautiful baby girls, and I still think you’re hot.“

Sherry and Blake named their two young daughters Cali Kay, and Oaklyn Summer, Holmes.

Sherry Holmes’ net worth explored

Sherry Holmes reportedly has an estimated net worth of $1m.

At the age of 33, Sherry has had huge success as an HGTV star, however, her net worth may not seem as much to her father.

Mike Holmes’ is estimated to have a net worth of $30m as per Celebrity Net Worth. He’s been working in the construction industry since his late teens and he now not only has many HGTV shows but he also has a podcast.

