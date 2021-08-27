Shirlene Pearson’s net worth: Radio career to Little Women Atlanta











Shirlene Pearson has been a main cast member on Little Women Atlanta since season 2 in 2016. Five years later, Shirlene is a reality TV star, social media sensation and, in her words, ‘The Queen of Atlanta’.

Little Women Atlanta is back with a sixth season in 2021. The Lifetime show airs on Thursdays at 8/7c. Monie, Amanda and Andrea Salinas, Abira Greene and the rest of the women are back and viewers can expect a fair deal of drama this season. As Shirlene says in the trailer: “We may be little bit we’ve got big ambition.“

Who is Ms Juicy Baby?

Shirlene King Pearson AKA Ms Juicy, Ms Juicy Baby, Juicy and The Queen of Atlanta is 49 years old and hails from Texas.

She’s one of the cast members on Little Women Atlanta and celebrates her birthday on January 5th making her a Capricorn.

Shirlene can be found on Instagram @msjuicyrsms with 645k followers. She also has almost 5k subscribers on YouTube.

Ms Juicy is an entrepreneur with multiple businesses including an eyewear line, a clothing line and more.

Shirlene’s career

Today, Shirlene (or Ms Juicy Baby) makes money through a variety of different avenues.

Shirlene previously worked in radio for many years, and prior to that she was an actress.

Today, she’s a reality TV star, a social media personality, a businesswoman and she also still contributes on radio shows.

Shirlene Pearson’s net worth expored

Ms Juicy Baby has been building her brand for many years.

In 2017, she spoke on Sister Circle and revealed that she had her own product line, was a radio host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and was a reality star on Little Women Atlanta. Shirlene added that she also had a part on the Happy Leonard TV series and sometimes started her work day at 4 am.

Given her radio career, which began in 2008 on the Rickey Smiley Show, and her internet (and meme) fame since, it’s estimated that Ms Juicy has a net worth of around $2m.

Speaking of her success, Ms Juicy Baby said on Sister Circle that her upbringing and her parents have helped her get where she is today. She said that she was told: “You’re going to have limitation because of your size. But don’t let that be a stumbling block, let it be a stepping stone.“

WATCH LITTLE WOMEN ATLANTA ON THURSDAYS FROM AUGUST 26 at 8/7c ON LIFETIME.

