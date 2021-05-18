Meet Shona Searson from The Yorkshire Vet: Career and age of the Channel 5 star!











Shona Searson is one of the Donaldson’s vet team on The Yorkshire Vet. She joined the programme in 2020 alongside four other vets who work at Donaldson’s, providing viewers with an inside look at the practice.

Taking viewers to the historic county of Yorkshire, the Channel 5 show sees Peter Wright and Julian Norton helping out animals in need. From alpacas that need testing for TB to cows in distress after giving birth, there’s never a quite moment on The Yorkshire Vet.

World-famous vet James Herriot lived and worked in Yorkshire for many years. The Yorkshire Vet team are following in his footsteps as they take care of people’s pets, livestock and wild animals.

Meet Shona from The Yorkshire Vet

The Yorkshire Vet star Shona Searson joined the TV show in 2020.

However, she’s been a vet for a long time. As per her LinkedIn page, Shona graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2012 with a BVSc in Veterinary Science.

She’s been a clinical director at Donaldson’s vets surgery for around nine years.

Martin Paterson, Matt Smith, David Melleney and Rohin Aojula are Shona’s veterinary co-workers at Donaldson’s who joined the Channel 5 show at the same time.

Channel 5: How old is Shona from The Yorkshire Vet?

Shona is both a Veterinary Surgeon and Clinical Director at Donaldson’s Veterinary Surgery based in Huddersfield.

Born in November 1988, Shona is 33 years old in 2021.

The Channel 5 series sees Shona in her element as she tends to all kinds of animals including a group of alpacas named “The Rat Pack” who need to be tested for tuberculosis.

Is Shona Searson on Instagram?

Yes, Shona is on Instagram @shonathevet with over 800 followers. By the looks of things, she joined Instagram alongside joining The Yorkshire Vet in 2020.

Her IG feed mainly consists of countryside snaps with all kinds of animals, adorable cows, sheep and dogs are featured on her page.

From giving medicine to dairy cows to performing C-Sections on sheep, it looks as though there’s never a dull moment for vet Shona! She also takes to the ‘gram to post updates on animals that she’s previously treated, such as Helen the alpaca.

