Forget the drizzle and doom and gloom of the UK as Love Island is back in 2020 to brighten up our Winter. Love Island series 6 started from Sunday, January 12th.

The Islanders have been revealed, the first coupling has taken place and now we can sit back and watch the drama unfold.

As always the Love Island cast is jam-packed full of ultra-hot singletons, one of them being Bristolian Siannise Fudge.

Siannise Fudge – ethnicity

Paige Turley and Siannise Fudge were the first two girls to enter the Love Island villa in 2020.

The 25-year-old beauty consultant hails from Bristol and described herself as “sassy and spontaneous”.

Siannise explained that her friends would call her “the Princess Jasmine of Bristol” and added that she “just needs to find her Aladdin”.

On looking for love in the villa, Siannise said: “In the past, I’ve gone for more looks, but personality is so important.”

Siannise hasn’t yet revealed any details about her ethnicity but she has made a point of comparing herself and partner Nas to Princess Jasmine and Aladdin since appearing on the show.

Siannise’s family

From a scan of Siannise’s Instagram profile, it’s clear to see that she comes from quite a big family.

The Bristolian beauty has two sisters and two brothers and they all look pretty tight-knit.

Siannise’s sisters have taken over her Instagram profile while she’s in the villa. Follow Amber Fudge and Shanade Fudge on Instagram.

The Fudge sisters’ two brothers are also on Instagram as @jakefudge99 and @kaifudge03.

Siannise made a point of telling her fellow Love Islander Paige that she wants to find somebody family-orientated: “I just want someone who’s respectful.”

She loves her surname

From the moment she entered the Love Island villa in 2020, Siannise would not stop going on about her surname.

She said during her introduction: “Having the second name Fudge does make me feel really unique. I absolutely don’t like fudge!”

Although Siannise certainly pulls off the ‘Princess Jasmine’ look, her surname isn’t giving much away as ‘Fudge’ is “an ancient Norman name that arrived in England after the Norman Conquest of 1066” according to Houseofnames.com.

