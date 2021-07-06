Who is Sierra Gates from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta? Get to know the VH1 star!











It looks like it’s the beginning of a new chapter for Sierra Gates on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 10. The VH1 star has appeared on the show since 2017.

After some time away from our screens due to Covid-19, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is back! The show waved goodbye to some former cast members but welcomes onto the show some newbies including Omeretta The Great and Yung Baby Tate. The VH1 show also brings over some familiar faces from Love and Hip Hop New York – Mendeecees and Yandy.

Who is Sierra from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta?

Sierra Gates is a 32-year-old businesswoman who hails from Decatur, Georgia.

She’s been a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta since season 6.

Follow the reality star on Instagram @sierra_glamshop_ where she has 2.3m followers.

Sierra Gates’ relationship explored

Sierra is a mother to two children – 15-year-old Paris and 9-year-old Mason.

She was formerly in a relationship with another Love and Hip Hop star, Shooter Gates, however, the pair finalised their divorce in 2018.

In 2020 she got engaged to BK Brasco, however, their relationship looks to have come to an end in season 10.

During the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta 2021 trailer, it looks like things get pretty savage as Sierra can be seen telling her ex to “take it like a G and move on“.

She’s also having a whole lot of drama with her family, speaking of her sister, she says: “she be making threats saying she’s going to have me robbed“.

What is Sierra’s net worth?

Sierra is a CEO and writes in her Instagram bio: “31 Making 7 figures, Serial Entrepreneur“.

She runs The Glam Shop which is a full-service beauty bar based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sierra offers all kinds of services such as eyelash extensions, make up, nail art and hair services.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star also runs seminars on how to become an entrepreneur via her business Money Monsters Academy.

When Sierra was 15 years old she found herself pregnant and homeless, but the reality TV star and businesswoman has truly turned things around. Her net worth is estimated at over $1m as per Page Six in 2020.

