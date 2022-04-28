Margaret Josephs and Siggy Flicker had one of the biggest feuds in RHONJ history













Teresa Giudice is the only original Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member to still be on the show in 2022. Teresa is joined by Dolores, Margaret, Melissa, Jennifer and Jackie in season 12 and despite some of the women having great friendships, others are feuding over rumours and hearsay.

During RHONJ season 12 episode 13, Margaret and Teresa are still arguing and their dispute reaches boiling point. Margaret and Teresa essentially have to give up on their feud and go their separate ways. Margaret is overheard during the episode saying that she was “right about Danielle, right about Siggy” and “will be right about Luis, too“. Let’s explore Margaret’s “I was right about Siggy” comment from episode 13.

Who is Siggy from RHONJ?

Sigalit ‘Siggy’ Flicker is a matchmaker, author, TV personality and former reality TV star who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She was married to Mark Flicker for 10 years from 1997 until 2007. Siggy has been married to Michael Campanella since 2012.

In 2022, she turns 55 years old and she has two children.

Siggy can be found on Instagram with 518K followers @siggy.flicker.

Siggy and Margaret appear on RHONJ season 8

Siggy Flicker joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in season 7.

Then, Siggy brought Margaret Josephs onto the show for season 8 and things went a bit pear-shaped between the friends.

Speaking of Margaret in season 8 episode 3, Dolores clearly didn’t have good first impressions of Margaret, she said: “This girl’s no good. How does Margaret turn on Siggy after she embraces her and brings her into a group of her own friends? What kind of character is that?“

Siggy and Margaret threw insults at each other during season 8 and it looks like things were never patched up.

Margaret’s Siggy comments in season 12 explored

During RHONJ season 12, Margaret said that she was “right about Danielle and Siggy” and that she’ll also “be right about Luis“.

Giving some background on what exactly Margaret means, she had feuds with Danielle Staub and Siggy Flicker, to the point where there was a hair-pulling incident with Daniell and Margaret nicknamed Siggy ‘Soggy’ Flicker.

Margaret and Siggy started out as friends but they’re now far from that. Margaret dubbed Siggy “pure evil” and as per Screen Rant, the two still hadn’t made up in 2021.

