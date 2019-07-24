Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island bosses made a shock announcement in July 2019 which means that more vivacious single people are required for the ITV show much sooner than we thought.

The dating show, which sees over three million people follow its Instagram page, has gone from strength to strength each year.

So, if you’d describe yourself as a ‘vibrant single looking for love’ or you reckon you’d boss what is pretty much a popularity contest on national telly, then why not give it a go?

You’ll get a weekly wage of around £250 just for taking part and, of course, the grand cash prize of £50,000 is within reach for everyone. More importantly, it could just be the experience of a lifetime and who would pass up the chance to meet their soulmate?

If you think you’ve got what it takes and want to sign up for Love Island 2020, now you can!

Love Island 2020

Tuesday, July 23rd was a big day for Love Island fans as it was announced that 2020 will hold not one series of Love Island but 2!

It’s the first time ever that the show will air twice in one year and Love Island series 6 is set to air after Christmas 2019.

In early 2020 Love Island will be back in a brand new location. Series 6 will brighten up the British winter with the show being filmed from a brand new villa in South Africa.

Then for the classic summer series, the show will return to Europe. Get ready for a summer of love most likely to be held in Spain as normal.

Sign up for Love Island 2020

Applications are not yet open for Love Island 2020. However, it’s likely to open soon as the show is set to air from early 2020. We’d suspect that applications will open as soon as series 5 has ended, at the end of July 2019.

ITV are sure to be looking for sexy singletons ready for a winter of love this time around!

Signing up for Love Island 2020 means being yourself and bringing some energy and personality to the show. Previous contestants such as Laura Anderson suggested making points in your application video that ensure you’ll stand out from the crowd. In her case, Laura stated that she was an air hostess who came from Scotland but lived in Dubai.

The dating show is likely to continue airing at the same time of 9 pm on ITV on weeknights and Sundays in 2020.

The Love Island application

Things have changed now that there will now be two Love Island series a year instead of one. But the application process remains the same. You’ll need to fill out an online form and submit it by a certain date.

Anyone applying for the show needs to be 18 or over (on or before the closing date), hold a valid passport for the whole holiday period and be available for eight weeks consecutively.

As part of the application potential Islanders have to submit a minute-long video of themselves – without filters.

If you want to apply you can’t be employed by ITV. Or if you live with someone who is employed by the broadcaster, that’s not allowed either.

maybe if I eat like 3 peas a day and go the gym for 4 hours a day for the next year I can apply for #loveisland 2020 — aims ☁️ (@aloufletcher) June 3, 2019

